CavsNets Game Preview

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold take a quick road trip out east on Monday night to take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff from the Barclays Center is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Entering Monday night's game, the Cavs will look to end a four-game skid after dropping their most recent game on Saturday night to the Toronto Raptors. In the 106-95 defeat, the Cavs were able to pester their neighbors up north through all four quarters, but it wasn't enough by the time the final buzzer sounded.

Despite the loss, six Cavaliers were able to notch double-digit scoring efforts (Jordan Clarkson–18, Tristan Thompson–18, Rodney Hood–13, Alec Burks–13, Cedi Osman–12, Collin Sexton–10), which was the 10th time this season the squad exhibited such a well-rounded offensive effort.

Cleveland also shot 22-25 (.880) from the free throw line against Toronto and have shot .800 or better from the charity stripe in 12 games this season. Overall, the Cavs are shooting a .794 clip from the free throw line, which is eighth-best in the Association.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wine & Gold were able to hold the Raptors to a .269 (7-26) shooting from three-point range on Saturday. It was the fourth time this season the Cavs have held an opponent under .300 from beyond the arc (.259 vs. OKC on 11/7, .222 at OKC on 11.28, .195 vs. CHA on 11/13).

From an individual perspective, Tristan Thompson recorded his second consecutive double-double (12th of the season), tallying a team-high tying 18 points (6-6 FT), a game-high 19 rebounds, a team-high tying three assists and a steal in 40 minutes on Saturday. He has grabbed at least 15 rebounds in six games this season, matching his most 15-plus rebound games in a season.

In as many games as he has been with the Cavaliers, Alec Burks posted his second consecutive double-digit scoring game with 13 points and six boards in 24 minutes against the Raptors.

That Cavs will no doubt try to mimic Saturday's well-rounded effort when they visit the Barclays Center on Monday night to take on a Brooklyn Nets team that has now lost six straight games.

After their starting shooting guard, Caris LeVert, went down early in November with a scary ankle injury, the Nets have been struggling to find a consistent scoring presence on the court. In their most recent loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday, only three players scored in double-digits with LeVert's replacement, Allen Crabbe, notching a team-high 14 points.

With Monday's game set to be the second meeting between the Cavs and Nets, they'll play each other one more time at The Q this season on February 13 (7:00 p.m. ET) before rounding out their season series on March 5 in Brooklyn.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #3 - George Hill #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #1 - D'Angelo Russell #8 - Spencer Dinwiddie #33 - Allen Crabbe #24 - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #31 - Jarrett Allen

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), Sam Dekker (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Ante Zizic (Left Knee Injury, Doubtful), David Nwaba (Right Knee Soreness, Out), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Nets) - Joe Harris (Left Adductor Tightness, Out), Treveon Graham (Left Hamstring Strain, Out), Caris LeVert (Subtalar Dislocation/Right Foot, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the second matchup this season between the Cavaliers and Nets, with their first meeting coming all the way back on October 24, which Brooklyn won at The Q.

Overall, the Cavs are 13-4 in their last 17 meetings against Brooklyn (since 4/16/14). During that span, Cleveland has outscored the Nets by an average of 8.0 points per contest (108.1-100.1), while holding them to a combined .449 shooting and under 100 points in eight of those 17 matchups.

The last time these two squared off at the Barclays Center (3/25/18), the Cavs picked up a 121-114 victory. Cleveland shot .506 (44-87) from the field, .429 (12-28) from beyond the arc and .808 (21-26) from the free throw line to go along with 25 assists. Kevin Love recorded a double-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

Jordan Clarkson (18 pts, 6-12 FG), George Hill (17 pts, 6-11 FG) and Rodney Hood (16 pts, 6-12 FG) all contributed strong double-digit scoring performances as well in that win over the Nets.

On Deck

Following Monday's matchup against the Nets, the Wine & Gold will return home for three straight games, beginning with a meeting against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday (7:00 p.m. ET), followed by matchups against the Sacramento Kings on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Washington Wizards on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET).

