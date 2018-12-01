CavsRaptors Game Preview

Game Summary

The Cavaliers return to The Q tonight to battle the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff from The Land is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

After a tough two-game road trip that saw the Cavs drop games to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics, the Wine & Gold will try to reverse their fortunes at home tonight against the league-leading Raptors.

In last night's loss in Beantown, the Cavs continued to show fight despite harboring the injury bug. Players like Tristan Thompson, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson all took on a heavy load.

Thompson, who is having one of best seasons of his career, recorded his 11th double-double of the season last night in Boston, tallying 13 points on 4-7 (.571) shooting, a game-high 12 rebounds and a team-high tying four assists. Last night was also the 11th time in his career and second time this season that T.T. has notched a double-double in a single half.

Collin Sexton continues to play confidently in his starting role, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds and a team-high tying four assists in 33 minutes against the C's and has scored in double figures in each of his 11 starts, including five 20-point efforts.

Clarkson keeps rolling off the bench, shooting 3-5 (.600) from three-point range and leading the Cavs in scoring with 16 points in 22 minutes against Boston. Clarkson has scored in double figures in 19-of-21 games this season and ranks fifth among NBA bench players in ppg (16.0).

As the entire squad gets ready for tonight's matchup, their opponents - the Toronto Raptors - are coming into Cleveland with a full head of steam, winning seven straight. Toronto's 19-4 record is the best in the Association and puts them 3.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers in the Atlantic Division.

Toronto made a big statement in their last game, topping the Golden State Warriors, 131-128, on Thursday night in The 6ix. In the win, Toronto's offense exploded with six double-digit scoring efforts, including three performances from players who scored 20-plus points (Kawhi Leonard-37, Pascal Siakim-26 and Serge Ibaka-20.) The squad also hit 15 three-pointers, including three treys a piece from Siakim, Leonard and Danny Green.

With one game already in the books and another slated for tonight, the Cavs and Raptors will play each other two more times this season with their next meeting coming later this month in the Great White North on Friday, December 21. The two teams will then round out their season series on March 11 at Quicken Loans Arena (7:00 p.m. ET).

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Saturday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Islanders game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Raptors game (8:00 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike, @angel_gray1, @cayleighgriffin and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #7 - Kyle Lowry #14 - Danny Green #2 - Kawhi Leonard #43 - Pascal Siakim #9 - Serge Ibaka

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Soreness, Out), George Hill (Right Shoulder Sprain, Questionable), Sam Dekker (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Raptors) - Norman Powell (Left Shoulder Subluxtion, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Despite dropping their first contest against Toronto earlier this season, Cleveland still has been a thorn in their northern neighbor's side for some time now.

In fact, the Cavaliers are 21-8 over the last 29 matchups against Toronto (includes 2016, 2017 & 2018 Playoffs), as well as 15-3 since May 25, 2016.

During that 18-game stretch, the Cavs are averaging 112.7 points per game (.490 FG%, .424 3FG%), while limiting Toronto to 104.9 points on a combined .459 shooting from the field and .355 shooting from three-point range.

The last time these two teams faced off at The Q (tonight's venue), the Cavs defeated the Raptors 128-93 on May 7 to complete a four-game series sweep in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and advance to their fourth consecutive Eastern Conference Finals.

In that game, Cleveland shot .595 (50-84) from the field and .462 (12-26) from deep. Kevin Love tallied 23 points on 8-13 (.615) shooting, six rebounds, two steals and a team-high tying two blocks in 30 minutes of play, while George Hill added 12 points on 5-8 (.625) shooting, five assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes of work.

Game Promotions

Toy Drive: Now through December 8th, bring new, unwrapped toys to any Cavaliers home game.

Giveaway: Sword Yearbook

Levin Furniture Family Fun Pack: Every Saturday and Sunday home game, join us with a Family Fun Pack. The pack includes 4 tickets to the game, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips and 4 drinks!

On Deck

Following Saturday's joust with Toronto, the Wine & Gold hit the road on Monday as they head Brooklyn to battle the Nets.

The Cavs will then return to The Land for a three-game homestand, beginning on Wednesday, December 5 against the Golden State Warriors (7:00 p.m. ET) followed by matchups against the Sacramento Kings on December 7 (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Washington Wizards on December 8 (7:30 p.m. ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE