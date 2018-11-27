CavsThunder Game Preview

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold hit the road on Wednesday night to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Tipoff from OKC is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

After having their win streak snapped at two games on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cavaliers are looking to get the wheels rolling again as they seek for their second straight road win.

Though they couldn't emerge victorious against Minny, the Cavaliers were once again exceptional from the free throw line, shooting 13-14 (.929). That was the club's sixth time connecting on at least .900 from the charity stripe this season.

In 2017-18, Cleveland shot .900 or better from the foul line on a franchise single-season best nine occasions. This season, Cleveland is shooting a .796 clip from the free throw line (second-best in the Eastern Conference and seventh in the NBA).

The Wine & Gold also shared the ball well on Monday against the Timberwolves, dishing out 24 assists on 36 made field goals. The 24 assists are their second-highest assist total in a single game this season.

The Cavs also connected on 10 three-pointers, which was their eighth outing of the season with at least 10 triples.

Tristan Thompson once again played a major role in the action, recording his fourth straight double-double (10th of the season) while tallying 16 points on 7-10 (.700) shooting, a game-high 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 40 minutes of play against Minnesota.

Kyle Korver also excelled, converting on a season-high six three-pointers (6-9, .667) and finishing with a season-best 22 points, two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench on Monday night.

Thompson, Korver and the rest of the Wine & Gold will try to play to these advantages again on Wednesday when they tip off against an OKC squad that, despite losing their most recent game to Denver on Saturday, have won 12 of their last 15. That includes a seven-game win streak from October 28 to November 8.

Oklahoma City's loss to Denver this past weekend was the second leg of a four game homestand, which also saw a win over Charlotte on November 23. Thunder guard Russell Westbrook exhibited a pair of excellent performances in both games, recording a 30 point/12 rebound performance against the Hornets before following that up with a triple-double vs. the Nuggets (16 pts/12 ast/10 rbs).

Alongside Westbrook, Paul George (24 pts/11 rbs) and Steven Adams (12 pts/14 rbs) also had big games against Denver, notching a pair of double-doubles between the two starters.

As mentioned, Wednesday's game is the second and final matchup between the Cavs and Thunder this season.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #22 Larry Nance Jr. #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #0 - Russell Westbrook #17 - Dennis Schroder #13 - Paul George #9 - Jerami Grant #12 - Steven Adams

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), Sam Dekker (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), George Hill (Right Shoulder Sprain, Out), David Nwaba (Right Knee Soreness, Out), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Thunder) - Hamidou Diallo (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Terrance Ferguson (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Andrew Roberson (Left Patellar Tendon, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the second and final time the Cavaliers will play the Thunder during the 2018-19 Campaign after OKC topped CLE earlier this month, 95-86, at The Q. In that game, Dennis Schroder led the Thunder with 28 points while the Cavs tallied six players in double digits, including Cedi Osman, who posted a team-high 15 points.

Overall, the Cavs are 5-3 in their last eight games against the Thunder, which includes a 2-1 mark in their last three at Oklahoma City. Over the recent three road contests versus the Thunder, Cleveland is averaging 114.7 points per game (.502 FG%, .450 3FG%), while holding the Thunder to 107.3 points (.444 FG%, .289 3FG%).

The last time these two teams faced off at Chesapeake Energy Arena (2/13/18), the Cavs picked up a 120-112 victory. That night, Cleveland had a 51-20 advantage in points off the bench and received strong performances from Jordan Clarkson (14 pts), Rodney Hood (14 pts) and Larry Nance Jr. (13 pts).

Cleveland, as a whole, shot 45-88 (.511) from the field, including 16-36 (.444) from long distance, and had 24 assists (7 TOs), while holding the Thunder to a 40-90 (.444) clip from the field.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's date with the Thunder, the Wine & Gold will finish off the month of November against the Boston Celtics in Beantown on Friday. The Cavs will tipoff December the following night with a game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, December 1 before hitting the road once again on December 3 to battle the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

