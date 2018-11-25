CavsWolves Game Preview

Game Summary

The Cavaliers look for their third straight win when Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves come town on Monday night. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Monday night's affair, the Wine & Gold will look to build of their wire-to-wire performance from Saturday evening's, 117-108, win over the Houston Rockets.

With that win, the Cavs have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, both coming against teams (Philadelphia/Houston) with winning records. In the two victories, Cleveland is averaging 119.0 points, while shooting .508 from the field and .409 from three-point range.

On Saturday, specifically, Cleveland outrebounded Houston, 49-30, which was their 13th time tying or outrebounding an opponent this season. The Cavs set a season-high with 20 offensive rebounds, their most since they grabbed 22 offensive boards on 3/1/15 at Houston. On the season, Cleveland ranks third in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game at 12.7.

Saturday's victory was arguably rookie Collin Sexton's best game of his young career. The 19-year-old poured in a career-high 29 points on 14-21 (.667) shooting, four rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes. Sexton has now scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time of his career and is currently averaging 19.6 points in his eight games as a starter.

Sexton's fellow starter, Tristan Thompson, also had another big game, registering his third straight double-double (ninth on the season) with 16 points (6-12 FG), a game-high 20 rebounds (nine offensive), two assists and a season-high tying four steals in 39 minutes against the Rockets.

Once again, the Cavs received a spark off the bench from Jordan Clarkson who posted 20 points on 8-16 (.500) shooting, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes on Saturday. Clarkson also tallied 12 points in the fourth quarter, his third straight game scoring in double figures in the final period.

These confident Cavaliers will no doubt want to keep the ball rolling on Monday night while also getting revenge on a Minnesota squad that topped them earlier in the season, 131-123. Since then, the Wolves have struggled in the standings, going 8-10 in the win/loss column. However, they were able to win their last two contests against the Nets and Bulls.

In their latest, 111-96, victory over Chicago, the Wolves had only four players score in double-digits, but received a big performance from All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns recorded a monster double-double consisting of 35 points and 22 boards while Derrick Rose followed suit with 22 points off the bench.

Monday night's game between the Cavs and Wolves will be the final meeting of the season between the two clubs.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Monday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Red Wings game (7:30 p.m.) and the Cavs – Wolves game (7:00 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #1 - Rodney Hood #12 - David Nwaba #16 - Cedi Osman #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #0 - Jeff Teague #22 - Andrew Wiggins #33 - Robert Covington #67 - Taj Gibson #32 - Karl-Anthony Towns

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Soreness, Out), George Hill (Right Shoulder Sprain, Out), Sam Dekker (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Wolves) - Jerryd Bayless (Sprained Left Knee, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, the Wine & Gold will face the Minnesota Timberwolves for their second and final meeting of the season when the two teams meet on Monday evening at Quicken Loans Arena where the Cavs have won five straight over Minny.

During that five game stretch, the Cavs have won by an average of 11.8 points (119.4-107.6), shooting a combined .524 from the field, including a .430 (64-149) clip from three-point territory. Cleveland has also dished out 29.2 assists during their home win streak against the Wolves.

Since the 2014-15 season, the Cavaliers hold a 7-2 overall record against Minnesota. Cleveland has put up 119.2 points per game (.512 FG%, .397 3FG%) over that nine-game span, scoring at least 120 points in five of those matchups, including the first meeting in 2018-19 (123 PTS on 10/19).

In their lone matchup at The Q last season, the Cavs picked up a 140-138 overtime win over the Wolves (2/7/18). That night, Cleveland set 2017-18 season-highs in points (140) and three-pointers (21), while shooting .591 (52-88) from the field and dishing out 33 assists. The 140 points were the most ever scored by the Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.

Game Promotions

Toy Drive: Now through December 8th, bring new, unwrapped toys to any Cavaliers home game.

Kevin Love Bobblehead Night presented by Goodyear

On Deck

Following Monday's meeting with the Timberwolves, the Wine & Gold will round out the month of November with two games on the road beginning with a showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday (8:00 p.m. ET) followed by a game against the Boston Celtics on Friday (7:00 p.m. ET).

The Cavs will return to The Land on Saturday, December 1 as they take on the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena at 8:00 p.m. (ET) before hitting the road once again, this time against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, December 3.

