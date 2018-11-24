CavsRockets Game Preview

Game Summary

The Cavaliers tipoff their two-game homestand tonight against the Houston Rockets. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold enter tonight's matchup with the Rockets on a high note after topping the Sixers, 121-112, last night in Philadelphia. It was the first road win of the season for the Cavs and their third-highest scoring output this campaign (136 vs. ATL on 10/30 and 123 at MIN on 10/19).

In their victory at Philadelphia, the Cavs increased their 94-92 lead midway through the fourth quarter by going on an 18-5 run to go up 112-97 with 2:55 left to play to set the cushion for the victory. For the game, the Cavs shot 49-93 (.527) from the field, including 11-22 (.500) from beyond the arc.

For the second game in a row, the Cavs had less than 10 turnovers, totaling just nine miscues in last night’s win. The last time Cleveland had consecutive games with single-digit turnovers occurred in January 2015 (1/27/15-1/28/15).

Cleveland also outrebounded Philadelphia, 42-31, their 12th time tying or outrebounding an opponent this season. The Cavs also had a 14-4 advantage on the offensive glass, which led to a 15-4 edge in second chance points. On the season, Cleveland ranks sixth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game at 12.2.

A number of players contributed to the deciding victory, but it was Rodney Hood who led the way in scoring in Philly. Hood was one point shy of his season-high in scoring, tallying a game-high 25 points (10-20 FG, 5-7 3FG) and four rebounds in 39 minutes. His five three-pointers were a season best (previous four vs. ATL on 10/30). Hood has now scored 20-plus points three times this season.

Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton also had a solid game. He was one point away from matching his season-best in scoring, finishing with 23 points on 10-18 (.556) shooting, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes at Philadelphia. Sexton continues to put up double-digit scoring efforts as a starter, averaging 18.3 points through seven contests.

Hood, Sexton and the rest of the Wine & Gold will look to keep the ball rolling on Saturday against a Rockets team that is coming off a tough loss to the Detroit Pistons last night in overtime.

After winning five straight games, Houston was primed to grab win number six after leading the Pistons by four midway through the fourth. However, Detroit took the lead late with Blake Griffin's 30-foot three-pointer before Houston's Eric Gordon forced OT with a driving layup.

In OT, things quickly fell apart for the Rockets offense, finding themselves down 10 points in the final minute and eventually losing, 116-111. James Harden finished as the Rockets leading scorer with 33 points while Clint Capela tallied a monster double-double with 29 points and 21 boards in the loss.

Tonight's contest will be the first meeting between the Rockets and Cavs this season with their second and final meetup coming on January 11 in Houston. That game will be the second of Cleveland's six-game Western Conference road trip.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #1 - Rodney Hood #12 - David Nwaba #16 - Cedi Osman #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #3 - Chris Paul #13 - James Harden #17 - P.J. Tucker #8 - James Ennis III #15 - Clint Capela

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Soreness, Out), George Hill (Right Shoulder Sprain, Out), Sam Dekker (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Rockets) - Carmelo Anthony (NWT), Brandon Knight (Left Knee Injury, Out), Nene (Right Calf Strain, Out), Zhou Qi (Left Ankle Sprain, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Once again this season, the Cavaliers head into their matchup leading the charge in bench scoring. The Wine & Gold are currently averaging 43.8 ppg from their reserves compared to the Rockets 27.4. Last night, specifically, the Cavs bench scored all 28 of their points in the second half.

If Houston wants to slow down Cleveland's reserves, then they're going to have to guard Jordan Clarkson closely. Last night, Clarkson poured in 19 points off the bench, including 14 points in the fourth quarter, tying his third-highest scoring output in any final period of his NBA career (17 at PHX on 3/13/18 and 16 vs. IND on 1/19/18). He has now scored in double figures in 16 of Cleveland’s 17 games and ranks fifth among all NBA bench players ppg at 15.9.

In terms of starters, the one matchup to keep an eye on tonight will be between the bigs - Cleveland's Tristan Thompson and Houston's Clint Capela. Both players are double-double machines. Thompson has recorded eight double-doubles on the season with last night's 18 point, 13 rebound performance in Philly.

On Deck

Following Friday's joust with the Houston Rockets, the Wine & Gold continue their homestand on Monday evening against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Cavs will then round out the month of November with a pair of games on the road, beginning with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, November 28 followed by a battle with the Boston Celtics on Friday, November 30 in Beantown.

The Cavaliers return to The Land on Saturday, December 1 as they take on the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

