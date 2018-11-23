CavsSixers Game Preview

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold take a quick road trip to the City of Brotherly Love on Friday night as they battle the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Tipoff from Broad Street is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

After falling to the the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Wednesday evening, 109-105, the Cavaliers are looking to snap a three-game skid tonight. They also hope to grab their first road win of the 2018-19 Campaign.

Despite Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, the Wine & Gold played well enough to win the game.

In fact, the Cavs played nearly mistake free basketball for the entire 48 minutes, committing only three turnovers, which was their lowest total in a single game since 3/9/09 vs. Portland when they tied the NBA record for fewest turnovers in a game with two.

On offense, Cleveland had the hot hand, tying their season-high in three-pointers with 13 treys on Wednesday night. They also knocked down 13 triples against Atlanta (10/30/18) and Charlotte (11/13/18) this season.

Five of those deep balls came from Cedi Osman, which was a career-high for the sophomore swingman. Cedi also recorded his third 20-point effort of the season on Wednesday with a team-high 21 points on 7-13 (.538) shooting.

Cedi's fellow starter, Tristan Thompson, notched his seventh double-double of the season in Wednesday’s contest, posting 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds (season-high 10 offensive rebounds) in 30 minutes of play. It was the fifth time in Thompson’s career he has grabbed at least 10 offensive rebounds in a single game.

The Wine & Gold will look to bring the same effort tonight against a Philly team that is on a four-game winning streak. With a 13-7 record, the Sixers currently sit in second place in the Atlantic Division behind the league-leading Toronto Raptors.

Over their four-game streak, Philadelphia is averaging 118 points a game and are outscoring their opponents off the bench (29.3-23.8). On the season, big man Joel Embiid leads the Sixers in scoring with 28.1 ppg while the newly acquired Jimmy Butler has posted 17.2 ppg in his first five games as a Sixer.

In their most recent win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, Embiid notched a monster double-double performance with 31 points and 19 boards while the reigning Rookie of the Year, Ben Simmons, followed the vet's lead with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Tonight's matchup between the Cavs and Sixers will be the first of three meetings this season with their next showdown coming on December 16 in Cleveland followed by one last battle on March 12 in Philadelphia.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #1 - Rodney Hood #12 - David Nwaba #16 - Cedi Osman #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #25 - Ben Simmons #23 - Jimmy Butler #17 - JJ Redick #31 - Wilson Chandler #21 - Joel Embiid

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), George Hill (Right Shoulder Sprain, Out), Sam Dekker (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Sixers) - Jonah Bolden (Cortical Crack/Right Fibula, Out), Markelle Fultz (Shoulder Consultation, Out). Luke Kennard (Right Shoulder Sprain, Out), Justin Patton (Right Foot Surgery, Out), Zhaire Smith (Jones Fracture/Left Foot, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As the Cavaliers search for their first road win of the season, fans will be excited to hear that their squad has played exceptional on Broad Street in recent memory. In fact, the Cavaliers are 5-1 in the last six contests at Wells Fargo Center and 11-2 in their previous 13 meetings against the 76ers in general.

In those six outings at Philadelphia, the Cavs’ defense has limited the Sixers to a combined .326 (59-181) shooting from beyond the arc and forced an average of 15.3 turnovers per game (18.7 points off TOs). The Cavs have also averaged 21.5 fast break points during that span.

Last season, the Cavs split the season series with the Sixers (2-2). The Cavaliers averaged 111.3 points per game on a combined .472 (158-335) shooting from the field, including knocking down an average of 13.5 threes (.409 3FG%) and dishing out 24.5 assists. Defensively, the Cavs held Philadelphia to a combined .292 (38-130) clip from deep.

On Deck

Following Friday's roadie, the Wine & Gold return to Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday evening for an inter-conference matchup with the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. (ET). Cleveland rounds out their two-game homestand on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. (ET) before finishing off the month of November with a pair of road games against the Oklahoma City Thunder (Wednesday, November 28) and the Boston Celtics (Friday, November 30.).

