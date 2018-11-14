CavsWizards Game Preview

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold tipoff their two-game roadie this Wednesday night in the nation's capital when they take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Tipoff from The District is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland heads into tonight's game with Washington on the second leg of a back-to-back after topping the Charlotte Hornets, 113-89, last night at The Q.

In the 24-point victory, the Cavs were able to set season-highs in field goal percentage (.529, 45-85), three-point percentage (.542, 13-24), points in the first quarter (38) and points in the first half (67), while also having at least six players score in double figures for the eighth time this season.

Entering tonight, the Cavs rank fourth in ppg off the bench (45.5), tallying 50 in last night's victory. Jordan Clarkson, who has scored in double-digits in all 13 games so far, finished with a game-high 24 points on 9-15 (.600) shooting, while David Nwaba posted a season-high of 18 points on 7-9 (.778) shooting in 27 minutes.

On the defensive side, the Cavs limited the Hornets to .347 (33-95) shooting from the field and .195 (8-41) from three-point range (both opponent season lows). The squad also out-rebounded Charlotte 60-37 (+23) - their biggest rebound margin since February 28, 2014 versus Utah (+25, 56-31).

From a player perspective, Cavs big man Tristan Thompson finished with 11 points on 5-6 (.833) shooting, a career-high tying 21 rebounds and a career-high tying five assists in 28 minutes. T.T. enters tonight’s contest with four consecutive double-doubles (15.5 pts, 16.0 rbs, .644 FG%, 32.0 MIN since 11/5), tying his career long streak accomplished six other times (most recently 2/11/17-2/23/17).

Rookie Collin Sexton is averaging 17.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 36.3 minutes. The 19-year-old continues to lead all rookie qualifiers in free throw percentage at .919, while ranking fourth in ppg (12.0) and fifth in apg (2.3).

Cleveland will look to transfer over their wall-to-wall efforts to tonight when they take on a Wizards team that has won two straight games after dropping nine of their first 12 this season.

The Wizards (4-9) have former All-Star point guard John Wall to thank for their recent turnaround. The nine-year pro was terrific in Washington's last two victories, tallying 28 and 25 points against the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, respectively. Specifically against Orlando, the former first-overall pick tallied a double-double with 10 rebounds in his 25-point effort.

As a team, Washington has been shooting a combined .494 from the field and .382 percent from deep during their mini winning streak.

Washington will look to continue their solid shooting efforts tonight against the Cavs, which will be the first of four games between the two Eastern Conference opponents. Their next meeting will come on Saturday, December 8 at The Q (7:30 p.m. ET) followed by a second showdown in The Land on Tuesday, January 29 (7:00 p.m. ET). The two teams will then wrap up their four-game season series on Friday, February 8 in The District.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #1 - Rodney Hood #5 - JR Smith #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #2 - John Wall #3 - Bradley Beal #22 - Otto Porter Jr. #5 - Markieff Morris #21 - Dwight Howard

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Soreness, Out), George Hill (Right Shoulder Sprain, Out), Sam Dekker (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Kyle Korver (Right Foot Soreness, Out), Cedi Osman (Low Back Spasms, Questionable)

Status Update: (Wizards) - None

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Heading into tonight's Eastern Conference showdown, the Cavaliers have won four straight road contests in Washington, their second-longest active road winning streak against an opponent (nine consecutive road wins at New York).

Since the 2012-13 season, the Cavs hold a 15-7 record against Washington, which includes a 9-2 mark on the road. In the last 11 road outings versus the Wizards, Cleveland is averaging 110.1 points (.469 FG%, .403 3FG%, .813 FT%).

The last time these two teams squared off, Cleveland overcame a 17-point deficit (87-104) with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter to win, 119-115, at The Q (4/5/18) after going on a 32-11 run to close out the contest. The last time the Wine & Gold overcame a 17-plus point deficit in the fourth quarter was on Nov. 14, 2014 versus Boston (trailed by 19). With the win, the Cavs ended up going 3-1 against the Wizards in 2017-18.

One area for fans to keep a close eye on tonight is the battle of the benches. Coming into the game, the Cavs reserves are averaging 45.5 ppg compared to the Wizards 37.8 ppg. Another excellent performance from the Wine & Gold's bench could be the catalyst that gets the team its second win in as many days.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's showdown in Washington, the Wine & Gold will travel to the Motor City on Monday, November 19 to battle the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. They'll return to The Q the following Wednesday when the Los Angeles Lakers come to town. That game is scheduled to tipoff at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

