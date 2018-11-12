CavsHornets Game Preview

Game Summary

The Cavaliers are back in The Land on Tuesday night when they debut their brand-new City Edition uniforms and court against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

After suffering a heartbreaker against the Chicago Bulls, 99-98, this past Saturday night in the Windy City, the Wine & Gold will seek retribution against a Charlotte Hornets team that also beat the Cavaliers a little over a week ago. Despite their recent struggles, however, Cleveland has been making strides in all facets of the game, including in Saturday's loss.

Against the Bulls, the Cavs had three players score at least 20 points in a single game for the first time this season (Thompson–22, Hood–20, Sexton–20). The last time the Cavaliers had three players with 20 points or more in a single game was on March 21, 2018 vs. Toronto.

In terms of defense, the Cavs were able to limit the Bulls to 16 points in the second quarter, an opponent season-low for the second period. Cleveland has held opponents to under 20 points in a single quarter four times this season.

The Wine & Gold were also able to out-rebound the Bulls, 53-38, on Saturday night. The 53 rebounds secured by the Cavs ties their season-high for most boards in a game (10/24/18 vs. BKN).

From an individual perspective, Collin Sexton posted a career-high 20 points on 8-16 (.500) shooting in his second NBA start. The rookie also tallied four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes. Saturday night was his eighth outing with at least 10 points this season.

Tristan Thompson notched his third straight double-double (fifth on the season) on Saturday, tallying a season-high 22 points (10-14 FG), 12 rebounds (seven offensive) and two steals in 34 minutes. It was his 12th career 20-10 game and his first since February 6, 2017 at Washington.

Jordan Clarkson continued his reign of excellence off the bench, posting another double-digit scoring effort (15 pts) for the 12th straight game.

As the Wine & Gold prep for Tuesday night's game, they'll be going up against a Charlotte squad that has won four of their last six games, including their most recent contest against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night in Motown.

In their 113-103 win over the Pistons, the Hornets earned two big performances from their points guards as Kemba Walker and Tony Parker each tallied 24 points apiece. Walker currently leads Charlotte in scoring this season with an impressive 27.9 ppg while Parker is now averaging nearly 11 points in the 18th season of his future Hall-of-Fame career.

With their win on Sunday, the Hornets (7-6) now sit atop the Southeast Division standings and own the fifth best record in the Eastern Conference.

Going forward, Cleveland and Charlotte will meet two more times this season with their next showdown coming on Wednesday, December 19 at the Spectrum Center. The two teams will then round out their series on April 9 at The Q in the Cavs regular season finale.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #1 - Rodney Hood #5 - JR Smith #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #15 - Kemba Walker #3 - Jeremy Lamb #5 - Nicolas Batum #2 - Marvin Williams #40 - Cody Zeller

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Soreness, Out), George Hill (Right Shoulder Sprain, Out), Sam Dekker (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Cedi Osman (Low Back Spasms, Out)

Status Update: (Hornets) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Cavs have had the Hornets number for quite some time now and are 13-2 against Charlotte since the city changed its team's name from the "Bobcats" to the "Hornets".

The Wine & Gold have also won seven straight home contests against the Hornets, their longest active home winning streak against a single opponent. Over the seven-game span, Cleveland’s offense has registered strong numbers (109.7 PPG, .493 FG%, .421 3FG%, 27.4 AST, 13.3 3FGM).

Dating back to November 20, 2004, the Cavs are 21-3 over their last 24 home games against the Hornets. During the 24-game stretch, the Cavs are outscoring the Hornets by an average of 10.7 points per game (104.3-93.6) and holding them to a combined .425 shooting percentage from the field. Overall, the Cavs hold a 42-10 all-time home record versus the Hornets (29-10 at The Q).

In their lone matchup at The Q last season, the Cavaliers came out with a 100-99 victory over the Hornets. Kevin Love recorded his 13th double-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and a blocked shot in 31 minutes of action. JR Smith contributed 16 points and three steals in the contest, while Kyle Korver added 13 points on 3-7 (.429) shooting from beyond the arc.

On Deck

Following Tuesday night's date with Charlotte, the Wine & Gold will hit the road for a pair of away games against the Washington Wizards (Wednesday, November 14) and Detroit Pistons (Monday, November 19). The Cavs will then return to The Q to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) before heading out to Philly to battle the Sixers on Friday, November 23.

