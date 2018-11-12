#CavsHornets Game Preview
The Q at 7PM (ET) | FOX Sports Ohio, NBATV | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
Rocket Mortgage Game Preview Entitlement
Body:
Game Summary
The Cavaliers are back in The Land on Tuesday night when they debut their brand-new City Edition uniforms and court against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).
After suffering a heartbreaker against the Chicago Bulls, 99-98, this past Saturday night in the Windy City, the Wine & Gold will seek retribution against a Charlotte Hornets team that also beat the Cavaliers a little over a week ago. Despite their recent struggles, however, Cleveland has been making strides in all facets of the game, including in Saturday's loss.
Cavs Host Hornets
From where to catch all the action to Tuesday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
Against the Bulls, the Cavs had three players score at least 20 points in a single game for the first time this season (Thompson–22, Hood–20, Sexton–20). The last time the Cavaliers had three players with 20 points or more in a single game was on March 21, 2018 vs. Toronto.
In terms of defense, the Cavs were able to limit the Bulls to 16 points in the second quarter, an opponent season-low for the second period. Cleveland has held opponents to under 20 points in a single quarter four times this season.
The Wine & Gold were also able to out-rebound the Bulls, 53-38, on Saturday night. The 53 rebounds secured by the Cavs ties their season-high for most boards in a game (10/24/18 vs. BKN).
From an individual perspective, Collin Sexton posted a career-high 20 points on 8-16 (.500) shooting in his second NBA start. The rookie also tallied four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes. Saturday night was his eighth outing with at least 10 points this season.
Tristan Thompson notched his third straight double-double (fifth on the season) on Saturday, tallying a season-high 22 points (10-14 FG), 12 rebounds (seven offensive) and two steals in 34 minutes. It was his 12th career 20-10 game and his first since February 6, 2017 at Washington.
Jordan Clarkson continued his reign of excellence off the bench, posting another double-digit scoring effort (15 pts) for the 12th straight game.
As the Wine & Gold prep for Tuesday night's game, they'll be going up against a Charlotte squad that has won four of their last six games, including their most recent contest against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night in Motown.
In their 113-103 win over the Pistons, the Hornets earned two big performances from their points guards as Kemba Walker and Tony Parker each tallied 24 points apiece. Walker currently leads Charlotte in scoring this season with an impressive 27.9 ppg while Parker is now averaging nearly 11 points in the 18th season of his future Hall-of-Fame career.
With their win on Sunday, the Hornets (7-6) now sit atop the Southeast Division standings and own the fifth best record in the Eastern Conference.
Going forward, Cleveland and Charlotte will meet two more times this season with their next showdown coming on Wednesday, December 19 at the Spectrum Center. The two teams will then round out their series on April 9 at The Q in the Cavs regular season finale.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBATV
Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#2 - Collin Sexton
#1 - Rodney Hood
#5 - JR Smith
#22 - Larry Nance Jr.
#13 - Tristan Thompson
#15 - Kemba Walker
#3 - Jeremy Lamb
#5 - Nicolas Batum
#2 - Marvin Williams
#40 - Cody Zeller
Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Soreness, Out), George Hill (Right Shoulder Sprain, Out), Sam Dekker (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Cedi Osman (Low Back Spasms, Out)
Status Update: (Hornets) - TBD
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
The Cavs have had the Hornets number for quite some time now and are 13-2 against Charlotte since the city changed its team's name from the "Bobcats" to the "Hornets".
The Wine & Gold have also won seven straight home contests against the Hornets, their longest active home winning streak against a single opponent. Over the seven-game span, Cleveland’s offense has registered strong numbers (109.7 PPG, .493 FG%, .421 3FG%, 27.4 AST, 13.3 3FGM).
Dating back to November 20, 2004, the Cavs are 21-3 over their last 24 home games against the Hornets. During the 24-game stretch, the Cavs are outscoring the Hornets by an average of 10.7 points per game (104.3-93.6) and holding them to a combined .425 shooting percentage from the field. Overall, the Cavs hold a 42-10 all-time home record versus the Hornets (29-10 at The Q).
In their lone matchup at The Q last season, the Cavaliers came out with a 100-99 victory over the Hornets. Kevin Love recorded his 13th double-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and a blocked shot in 31 minutes of action. JR Smith contributed 16 points and three steals in the contest, while Kyle Korver added 13 points on 3-7 (.429) shooting from beyond the arc.
Game Promotions
City Edition Uniform/Court Debut
Jersey Towel
Buds Night Out presented by Budweiser
On Deck
Following Tuesday night's date with Charlotte, the Wine & Gold will hit the road for a pair of away games against the Washington Wizards (Wednesday, November 14) and Detroit Pistons (Monday, November 19). The Cavs will then return to The Q to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) before heading out to Philly to battle the Sixers on Friday, November 23.
#CavsHornets Practice: Tristan Thompson
Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with the media following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets - November 13, 2018
#CavsHornets Practice: Tristan Thompson
Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with the media following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
| 05:54
#CavsHornets Practice: Coach Drew
Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
| 09:20
The Making of the City Edition Court
Go behind-the-scenes and take an inside look into the making of the City Edition floor that will make its debut on Tuesday, November 13 against the Charlotte Hornets.
| 00:30
BE THE FIGHT Against the Hornets
Join the Wine & Gold in their battle against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, November 13. All fans will receive a jersey towel. For tickets visit Cavs.com/tickets.
| 00:30