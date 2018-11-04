CavsMagic Game Preview

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold wrap up their two-game road trip on Monday night when they take on the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland heads into Monday night's affair looking for their first road win of the season after dropping their most recent away game on Saturday night to the Charlotte Hornets, 126-94.

Despite the loss, the Cavs reserves continue to excel, putting up another solid performance with 56 points off the bench. Cleveland's reserves have now put up at least 40 points in eight consecutive games, their longest since a nine-game stretch in November 2010 (11/5/10-11/23/10). Cleveland is now averaging 48.6 bench points this season which is third-best in the NBA.

Cleveland's main weapon off the bench, Jordan Clarkson, has now scored in double figures in all nine games this season and ranks fifth among all NBA bench players at 15.8 points per game.

The Wine & Gold are also excelling from the charity stripe this season. The squad has shot at least .900 from the free throw line in back-to-back games and in four of their last six, including a 14-15 (.933) clip against Charlotte. Over the last two contests, the Wine & Gold are shooting a combined 32-34 (.941) from the line. On the season, the Cavs have the second-highest free throw percentage in the NBA at .830.

Rookie Collin Sexton has been the main contributor to his team's success at the line this season. The Alabama alum continues to lead all qualified rookies in FT% (.914, 32-35), while ranking sixth in points (11.1) and seventh in assists (2.2) per game.

In terms of defense, over their last five games (since October 25), the Wine & Gold are averaging 10.6 steals per night. On Saturday against Charlotte, Cleveland was able to swipe nine steals.

The Cavs will look to improve on Monday against the Orlando Magic, a team also off to a slow with a 2-6 record.

After opening their 2018-19 Campaign with a win over their Southeast Division rivals, the Miami Heat, the Magic have gone on to drop six of their last seven contests, including their most recent matchup - a 120-95 shellacking from the LA Clippers.

In the loss, Orlando received just three double-digit point performances, including Nikola Vucevic's 22 point/11 rebound showing. The big man is currently the Magic's top scorer this season with 19.0 ppg.

Orlando will look to get back into the swing of things on Sunday when they battle the, 6-2, San Antonio Spurs on the road in the first leg of a back-to-back.

Looking ahead to Monday, Orlando's matchup with the Cavs will be the first of three games played between the two squads. They won't meet again until March of 2019 when they square off in The Land on March 3 and one more time in Orlando on March 14.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #15 - Sam Dekker #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #14 - DJ Augustin #15 - Evan Fournier #00 - Aaron Gordon #1 - Jonathan Isaac #9 - Nikola Vucevic

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Magic) - Jonathan Isaac (Sprained Right Ankle, Questionable), Timofey Mozgov (Sore Right Knee, Out), Jonathan Simmons (Right Wrist Contusion, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

On Monday, Cleveland will look to continue their winning ways against an Orlando squad that they hold a 19-2 record against dating back to February 8, 2013. That record includes a 9-1 mark on the road as well.

Speaking of road meetings, in their last 10 visits to the Amway Center, the Cavs have outscored the Magic by an average of 11.7 points (113.2-101.5), while shooting a combined .504 from the field and .415 from beyond the arc. The Cavs have also averaged 16.2 fast break points in those meetings.

Last season, the two teams split their four-game series at two a piece. Cleveland won their first game on the road against Orlando, scoring 131 points after knocking down 15 three-pointers and hitting 50 percent of their field goals.

If the Cavs want to continue their superiority over the Magic on Monday night, they'll want to continue to outwork the Magic from three-point range. This season, Cleveland is averaging .346 percent from downtown while Orlando is hovering at .300 percent, which gives the Wine & Gold an advantage from deep.

On Deck

Following Monday's duel with the Magic, the Wine & Gold will return to The Land on Wednesday when they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to town. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Cavs will then head to the Windy City to battle the Bulls on Saturday, November 10 before returning home for a rematch against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

