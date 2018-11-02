CavsHornets Game Preview

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold tipoff their two-game road trip on Saturday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs will try and right the ship come Saturday after dropping their most recent game to the Denver Nuggets, 110-91, on Thursday evening. Despite the loss, the Cavs showed heart on both ends of the court.

In terms of defensive production, Cleveland has been improving at gaining extra possessions. They have swiped at least 10 steals in three of their last four games, including 11 against Denver on Thursday. Since October 25, the Wine & Gold are averaging 11.0 steals per night.

The Wine & Gold also made it tough on the Nuggets right out of the gates, holding their opponents to just 15 points in the first quarter - the lowest scoring output in a single quarter by an opponent this season.

On offense, the Cavs shot a season-high .947 (18-19) from the free throw line against the Nuggets and are now shooting .822 from the charity stripe this season (fifth-best in NBA, highest in the Eastern Conference).

The Cavs reserves continue to be productive, putting up at least 40 points in seven consecutive games, including against the Nuggets (44 pts) and are averaging 47.6 bench points in the early campaign (third-best in the NBA).

From an individual perspective, rookie Collin Sexton has now scored in double figures in five straight games. Over that stretch (since October 24), he is averaging 13.8 points, a .885 (23-26) clip from the foul line, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.0 minutes per contest.

Once again, Jordan Clarkson led the Cavs with a team-high 17 points on 7-14 (.500) shooting, four rebounds and one block in 20 minutes off the bench on Thursday. He has now scored in double figures in all eight games this season and ranks fourth in points per game among all NBA bench players with 16.1 ppg.

As Sexton, Clarkson and the rest of the Cavs look to get back on the right path, their Saturday night opponents are looking to get back to .500 on the season. The Charlotte Hornets are currently 4-5 but have lost four of their last six, including their most recent affair - a 111-107 loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Buzz City's catalyst is 28-year-old point guard Kemba Walker. The eighth-year sharpshooter is currently averaging just under 30 ppg (29.1), which is well ahead of Charlotte's next best scorer, sophomore Malik Monk (13.1 ppg).

In the Hornets loss to OKC, both Walker and Monk had solid games after both guards tallied 21 points a piece. Shooting guard Jeremy Lamb nearly had a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds in his team's second loss at home.

As both the Cavs and Hornets look to get back on track on Saturday night, they'll meet three more times this season. They'll tipoff next at The Q in a little over two weeks on November 13 (7:00 p.m.) followed by a second showdown in Charlotte next month on December 19. Their final meeting will be the Cavs last game of the 2018-19 Regular Season on April 9 (7:00 p.m.), which will also be Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Saturday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Kings game (10:30 p.m.) and the Cavs – Hornets game (7:00 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #15 - Sam Dekker #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #15 - Kemba Walker #3 - Jeremy Lamb #5 - Nicolas Batum #2 - Marvin Williams #40 - Cody Zeller

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Hornets) - None

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

In recent Cavs-Hornets history, Cleveland has no doubt had the upper hand of their fellow Eastern Conference opponent. In fact, the Cavs have won nine straight contests over the Hornets, their longest active win streak against a single opponent. The Cavs offense has been strong in those nine wins against Charlotte, averaging 112.0 ppg, .494 FG%, .399 3FG%, 25.0 apg and 12.9 threes per game.

The Wine & Gold are also 13-1 in the last 14 meetings against Charlotte, which includes a 6-1 mark on the road. Over that 14-game stretch, the Cavs have outscored the Hornets by an average of 9.1 points (108.4-99.3) and held them to a combined .441 shooting from the field, including just .299 from beyond the arc.

The last time Cleveland and Charlotte faced off, the Cavaliers won 118-105 at the Spectrum Center (3/28/18). In the victory, the Cavs had a 2017-18 season-low six turnovers and took control of the game with a 42-point second quarter. Cleveland knocked down 11 triples, while holding the Hornets to 5-21 (.238) shooting from beyond the arc.

For Saturday's game, it looks as if bench play may be the determining factor as to who comes out victorious as both squads rank high in terms of bench scoring (CHA-48.1 ppg/CLE-47.6 ppg). Charlotte's Malik Monk has been the Hornets best option among their reserves, and as mentioned, scored 21 points in their most recent loss to OKC. Monk enters Saturday's contest averaging 13.1 ppg. The Cavs Jordan Clarkson has consistently played well in all of his games this season, averaging 16.1 ppg.

On Deck

Following Saturday's battle in Charlotte, the Cavaliers head even further south to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then return to The Land on Wednesday, November 7 as they welcome Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder to The Q. Tipoff for that game is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

