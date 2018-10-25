CavsPistons Game Preview - October 25, 2018

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold face Central Division foe, the Detroit Pistons, tonight in the second leg of their back-to-back. Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland enters tonight's game looking for their first win of the season and while things may not have gone their way through the first four games, there are some silver linings to take note of.

For instance, through all four games so far, they have out-rebounded their opponents (48.5-42.8), which includes a 53-44 edge over Brooklyn last night. Kevin Love leads the team with 13.5 rebounds per night (tied for fifth-best in NBA), followed by Tristan Thompson at 10.8 boards (tied for 15th).

The Wine & Gold have also been on point from the charity stripe this season. They shot a season-best .938 (15-16) from free throw line against the Nets last night and have the fifth-highest free throw percentage in the NBA at .796.

From an individual perspective, Jordan Clarkson continues to put up strong numbers off the bench, scoring in double figures in all four games this campaign. He is averaging 16.8 points (fifth-best among NBA reserves) and 3.8 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game.

Rodney Hood has also played well, scoring in double-digits in every game this season. He has a career average of 14.5 points (.471 FG%, .484 3FG%, .857 FT%), 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.3 minutes through six matchups against the Pistons.

Against the Pistons, Larry Nance Jr. recorded career highs in points and rebounds in the most recent meeting, a 112-90 win at The Q on March 5, 2018. In the victory, Nance poured in 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes of work.

The Cavaliers will look to Clarkson, Hood, Nance and the rest of their squad to power past the 3-0 Pistons who just came off a thrilling, 133-132, overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Tuesday.

In that game, the Pistons saw five players score in double digits, but the highlight of the contest was Blake Griffin's 50 points and 14 rebounds. Griffin, who was traded to the Pistons from the Clippers last season, is averaging 36.3 points and 11.2 boards in the early campaign.

Griffin makes up one half of a tough Detroit frontcourt along with big man Andre Drummond. The 25-year-old center also had a double-double (14 pts/16 rbs) against Philly and is averaging 16.2 boards per game this season.

These two players will prove to be a tough test for the Cavaliers all season long, but will get three more opportunities after tonight to size them up. Going forward, the two teams will square off next on November 11 in Motown before wrapping up their four-game season series with two late-season matchups at The Q on March 2 and March 18.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Last season, Cleveland went 3-1 against Detroit, which includes a 116-88 victory in their first ever meeting at Little Caesars Arena on November 20, 2017. The Cavs led by as many as 39 points that night and had nine players score at least seven points. Offensively, the Wine & Gold shot 42-80 (.525) from the field, 16-33 (.485) from three-point range and 16-17 (.941) from the foul line, while handing out 28 assists (11 turnovers). Defensively, the Cavs limited the Pistons to 34-77 (.442) shooting from the field.

Over those four meetings, Cleveland outscored the Pistons by an average of 14.0 points (115.8-101.8) and scored over 110 points in all four matchups. The Cavs shot nearly 50 percent from the field (.493), while connecting on .412 from deep and .837 from the charity stripe. Cleveland also dished out 27.0 assists to just 12.5 turnovers against Detroit.

In Detroit's lone win, the Pistons had four players score over 20 points. Stanley Johnson lead the way with 26 points and 10 boards while Andre Drummond tallied 21 points and 22 rebounds for a pair of Detroit double-doubles. Tonight, Drummond will be a tough task to defend down low, but if the Cavs can box him out successfully, then they'll have a good chance to gain some precious possessions.

Detroit will want to do the same with Larry Nance Jr, Cleveland's own rebounding machine. While Drummond and Nance may not be matched up from the start, expect them to get physical as the game goes on.

On Deck

Following Thursday's game in Detroit, the Cavs head back home to play in their first contest of a three-game home stand on Saturday when they take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then battle the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, October 30 at 7:00 p.m. and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m.

