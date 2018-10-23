CavsNets Game Preview - October 24, 2018

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at The Q for the first leg of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavaliers may have had a slow start to their 2018-19 Regular Season, but despite their recent skid, the club has played well in many different facets of the game, especially in the scoring and rebounding departments.

Cavs Host Nets From where to catch all the action to Wednesday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered. Where to Watch: FOX Sports Ohio Where to Listen: 100.7 WMMS, WTAM 1100, 87.7 FM La Mega Game Notes: Learn more about Wednesday's matchup. Get Tickets: Great seats are still available!

Cleveland has had at least five players score in double-digits in all three games this season, including six players with 10 points or more in each of the last two. The six players to top 10 points in Sunday’s home opener against Atlanta were Jordan Clarkson (19), Kevin Love (16), George Hill (16), Rodney Hood (13), Cedi Osman (12) and Tristan Thompson (11).

In terms of rebounding, the Cavs have outrebounded their opponent in each game this season, averaging 47 boards to their opponents' 42.7. Kevin Love leads the team with 14.3 boards per night (tied for third-best in NBA), followed by Tristan Thompson (10.7 RPG) and Cedi Osman (5.3 RPG).

Speaking of Love, the 11-year vet has played some solid basketball through three games. He posted his second double-double of the season on Sunday, tallying 16 points and 17 boards, 11 of which came at the defensive end.

Jordan Clarkson has been also been red-hot this season. The reserve has been averaging 17.7 points on .537 (22-41) shooting in 23.3 minutes per game and currently ranks fourth in scoring among all NBA bench players.

Love, Clarkson and the rest of the Wine & Gold will try to earn their first win of the new campaign when they take on a Brooklyn Nets squad that has also gotten off to a tough start. The 1-2 Nets may have a losing record, but like Cleveland, there are some silver linings thus far.

Their first morale-booster came at the end of their second game when shooting guard Caris LeVert knocked down a late-game layup to give his squad the lead - and eventual win - over the New York Knicks last Friday night. LeVert's game-winner also gave him a career-high 28 points in the 107-105 victory.

LeVert, alongside Brooklyn swingman Joe Harris, would go on to lead their squad with 19 points a piece in their most recent game - a 132-112 loss to Indiana. Six players scored in double-digits that night, with three of them coming off the bench.

Both the Nets and the Cavs are looking to reverse their fortunes come Wednesday evening at The Q. That game will also be the first of their season series. Following Wednesday's game, the two teams will tipoff next on December 3 in Brooklyn and return to Cleveland on February 13 before wrapping up play on March 6 at the Barclays Center.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*



#3 - George Hill

#1 - Rodney Hood

#16 - Cedi Osman

#0 - Kevin Love

#13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C

#1 - D'Angelo Russell

#22 - Caris LeVert

#6 - Jared Dudley

#12 - Joe Harris

#31 - Jarrett Allen

Status Update: (Cavs) - None

Status Update: (Nets) - DeMarre Carroll (Right Ankle Arthroscopy, Out), Treveon Graham (Left Hamstring Strain, Out), Ronda Hollis-Jefferson (Personal, Out), Shabazz Napier (Right Hamstring Strain, Out), Alan Williams (Right Ankle Sprain, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Dating back to the 2014-15 season, the Cavaliers have topped the Nets in 12 of their last 15 games, including three straight. The Cavs have also won 10 straight home games over the Nets, outscoring them by an average of 12.8 points (111.2-98.4) during that stretch.

Last campaign, Cleveland won the season series 3-1 after averaging 119.0 points on .507 shooting from the field and .413 (50-121) from behind the arc through all four contests.

In order for Brooklyn to halt the Cavs' scoring charm, they will want to shut down Cleveland's shooters. The Nets will likely put D'Angelo Russell on George Hill, who had 16 points on 7-9 shooting on Sunday. Russell stated this past offseason that he's trying to improve his defensive game, and guarding the Cavs veteran point guard will be a challenging test.

The Cavs, on the other hand, will look to put Rodney Hood on Brooklyn's two-guard, Caris LeVert, who is averaging a team-high 24.7 points per game thus far. LeVert also leads the Nets in turnovers, so if Hood can pressure his opponent early and often, he can help the Cavs gain some valuable possessions.

Cleveland will also want to make sure their bench is up to the task. In each of the club's first three games, the reserves have outscored the opposition (36-35 vs. TOR, 45-42 vs. MIN, 43-42 vs. ATL) and are currently averaging 41.3 ppg to the Nets' 38.7 ppg. They'll want to keep that up if they want to stymie the Nets.

Breast Cancer Awareness Night: In support of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cavs will host their annual “Breast Cancer Awareness Night” on Wednesday. The Cavs are proud to once again partner with Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio to help educate fans and bring awareness to the worthy cause. MORE DETAILS

Giveaway: Schedule Magnet presented by State Farm

On Deck

Following Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavaliers will head to Detroit the next day for the second-leg of their back-to-back. They'll return home on Saturday to begin a three-game home stand against the Indiana Pacers on October 27th at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The Cavs will then face the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, October 30 at 7:00 p.m. (ET) before rounding out the home stand on Thursday, November 1 against the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE