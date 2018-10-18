CavsWolves Game Preview - October 19, 2018

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold wrap up their season-opening road trip with an inter-conference showdown on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff from the Target Center is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavaliers are looking to regroup after falling to the Toronto Raptors, 116-104, on Wednesday night in Canada.

Cavs Visit T-Wolves From where to catch all the action to Friday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered. Where to Watch: FOX Sports Ohio Where to Listen: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 FM La Mega Game Notes: Learn more about Friday's matchup.

Despite allowing the Raptors to go on a few runs throughout the game, the Cavs battled back in the second half. In fact, they were even able to cut a 20-point Raptors lead to just seven points by the time the fourth quarter started. A big reason they were able to rally was the Wine & Gold's ability to take advantage of second chance and fast break opportunities, converting 15 second chance points and 18 fast break points.

From a player perspective, it was Kevin Love who led the way for Cleveland. The eleventh-year forward tallied 21 points while also grabbing seven boards in 34 minutes of action. Sophomore forward, Cedi Osman, had a solid game after earning the first double-double of his career, totaling 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson led the Cavs in scoring off the bench with 15 points on 7-15 shooting.

In total, five players scored in double figures for Cleveland (Love-21, Osman-17, Clarkson-15, Hill-15, Hood-12).

With Wednesday's loss now in the rear view mirror, the Cavs can shift their attention to Friday night when they take on the Timberwolves.

Like the Cavaliers, the T-Wolves opened up their 2018-19 campaign with a road loss, 112-108, to the Spurs in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Against the Spurs, Minnesota's offense showed how talented they can be after three of their starters scored 20-plus points (Jeff Teague-27, Jimmy Butler-23, Andrew Wiggins-20). Both Teague and Wiggins shot the ball well, netting two treys a piece while going perfect from the charity stripe. Gorgui Dieng was solid as a reserve, scoring 12 points on 4-8 shooting off the bench.

Following Friday night's matchup, the two clubs will tipoff one more time this season on Monday, November 26 at The Q (7:00 p.m. ET).

Probable Starters/Status Update*



#3 - George Hill

#1 - Rodney Hood

#16 - Cedi Osman

#0 - Kevin Love

#13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C

#0 - Jeff Teague

#23 - Jimmy Butler

#22 - Andrew Wiggins

#67 - Taj Gibson

#32 - Karl-Anthony Towns

Status Update: (Cavs) - JR Smith (Right Elbow Soreness, TBD), Larry Nance Jr. (Right Ankle Sprain, TBD)

Status Update: (T-Wolves) - Justin Patton (Right Foot Surgery, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

In the recent annals of Cavs-Wolves history (since 2014-15), the Wine & Gold have reigned supreme. In fact, they have won seven of their last eight meetings with Minny, including a 140-138 OT thriller last February. In terms of all-time Regular Season wins, the Cavaliers also hold the upper-hand, with 36 victories to the Wolves' 19.

The Timberwolves will try to narrow that gap on Friday night, and in order to do so, they're hoping that Jimmy Butler can regain is All-Star level on play. Matching up with Butler for the majority of the night will be Cavs two-guard Rodney Hood. Hood has averaged 11.1 ppg in his career against Minnesota, to Butler's 14.8 ppg against Cleveland.

Another interesting player matchup will take place in the paint between Karl-Anthony Towns and Tristan Thompson. Both men are talented centers with KAT being a better scorer and T.T. bring a physical presence down low. In the three years that the two have faced one another, Tristan has averaged a near double-double against KAT with 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds while Towns has averaged 24.8 ppg and 9.8 rpg.

When it comes to bench play, Cleveland was much better than Minnesota last season. The Cavs averaged 41.2 pts off the bench and only allowed 34.2 pts. The Wolves' reserves were outscored all last season, averaging 26 points while allowing 38.5.

As you can see, the Cavs and T-Wolves excel in their own ways, which means both teams will have to play to their advantages on Friday night in order to exit the Target Center a winner. There's no doubt this one will be a tactical, yet exciting showdown.

On Deck

Following Friday's duel in Minnesota, the Wine & Gold head home to The Land on Sunday to tip off their 2018-19 Home Opener against the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m. (ET). The Cavs will then battle the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, October 24 at The Q (7:00 p.m. ET) before hitting the road again the following night in Detroit.

