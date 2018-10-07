CavsPacers Game Preview - October 8, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers continue Preseason play on Monday night in an Divisional matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold enter Monday's game against Indy on a two-game winning streak with both victories coming against the Boston Celtics. Their most recent of the two wins, a 113-102 drubbing on Saturday, came when the Cavs were resting some of their vets, including Kevin Love and George Hill.

This provided young guys like Collin Sexton and Ante Zizic an opportunity to prove to their coaches, teammates and the fans that they can compete at the highest level of pro basketball.

Collin Sexton - the Cavs' 2018 First Round Draft pick - was solid in his first start of the Preseason. The Alabama alum scored 13-points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3FG, 3-3 FT) in Saturday’s win, which was the second straight game he was able to score in double digits. So far, Sexton is averaging 14.0 points on .529 (9-17) shooting from the field, .800 (4-5) from three-point range and a perfect mark from the foul line (6-6) in 21.0 minutes per game this Preseason.

Sophomore Ante Zizic tallied a game-high 20 points on 7-8 (.875) shooting from the field and five rebounds in 22 minutes of action. He also shot a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe.

Jordan Clarkson also scored in double figures for the second game in a row with 12 points on 4-8 (.500) shooting, a team-high tying six rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes off the bench on Saturday night.

Overall, Cleveland is averaging 107.5 points per game this Preseason. During the 2017-18 Regular Season, the Cavs ranked in the NBA’s Top 10 in offensive rating (110.6, 5th), PPG (110.9, 5th), FG% (.476, 5th), 3FG% (.372, 6th) and FT% (.779, 10th). Their 110.9 points per game was their second-highest scoring average in franchise history (114.1, 1979-80). They also have yet to trail this Preseason and are holding opponents to .409 (70-171) shooting from the field, including just 12-60 (.200) from three-point territory.

With two games against Boston now in the books, the Cavs can shift their focus to another familiar opponent - the Indiana Pacers. As Wine & Gold fans know, the Pacers gave Cleveland a run for their money in last year's Postseason, taking them to seven games before the Cavs sealed the deal at home to advance.

From an individual perspective, the Pacers' run last season can be attributed to Victor Oladipo, whose resurgence gave his team new life down the stretch. In recognition of his efforts, the guard was awarded the NBA's Most Improved Player award this past summer.

Looking ahead, the Pacers will not only try to mimic last season's success, but take the next step and challenge for the Central Division title. So far in Preseason, they have shown they can still compete with the league's best after topping the defending Southwest Division champion Houston Rockets in their opening Preseason contest.

In the win, Indiana saw seven players score in double-digits with Oladipo leading the way with 24. Domantis Sabonis (15 pts/12rbs) and TJ Leaf (13 pts/12 rbs) both finished the, 110-100, win with double-doubles.

Sabonis, who started in the Pacers' following Preseason game against the Grizzlies, again found himself with a double-double after posting 17 points and 14 rebounds in his team's, 109-104, loss.

Indy's depth will be a staple of their franchise come the Regular Season when the team tips off against Memphis on October 17.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #15 - Sam Dekker #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #2 - Darren Collison #4 - Victor Oladipo #44 - Bojan Bogdanovic #22 - TJ Leaf #33 - Myles Turner

Status Update: (Cavs) - None to report.

Status Update: (Pacers) - Tyreke Evans, (Sprained Right Ankle, Questionable), CJ Wilcox, (Torn Right Achilles, Out), Thaddeus Young, (Bruised Right Foot, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, the Cavs and Pacers are quite familiar with each other. Not only are the two teams Central Division rivals, but last season they played a total of 11 times, including both Regular Season and Postseason play.

Before the two teams met for a seven game slugfest last April, the Pacers seemed to have the Cavs number in the Regular Season, besting them 3-1. However, Cleveland was able to take the fourth and final meeting of the season, 115-108, at The Q on January 26.

Throughout that Regular Season series, Kevin Love was spectacular. In fact, Love led the Cavs in rebounds in three of those games, grabbing a series-high 13 boards in their final meeting.

Cleveland will look to get off to a better start against Indy this season and can do so on Saturday, October 27 when they take on the Pacers for the first time in the new campaign at home. Going forward, the two teams will meet on December 18 in Indianapolis followed by a January 8 showdown in The Land. They will wrap up their Regular Season series on February 9 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indy.

On Deck

Following the Cavaliers game against Indy on Monday, they'll wrap up their 2018 Preseason with a neutral-site game on Friday, October 12 against the Detroit Pistons. That game will take place at Michigan State's Jack Breslin Student Events Center and will tip off at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Once Preseason concludes, the Wine & Gold will open their 2018-19 Regular Season on the road against the Toronto Raptors (Wednesday, October 17) and then against the Minnesota Timberwolves (Friday, October 19) in Minneapolis. The Cavs home opener will take place on Sunday, October 21 at 6:00 p.m. (ET) against the Atlanta Hawks.

