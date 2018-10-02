CavsCeltics Game Preview - October 2, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers open the 2018 Preseason tonight on the road against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Cavs fans will be excited to see their club get back in action tonight after staying busy in the offseason both here in America and across the globe. From Vegas to Jakarta, plenty of Cavs players were able to work on their games, beginning with the NBA Summer League in July.

In Vegas, new and familiar faces helped lead the Wine & Gold to the Summer League Semifinals, including the Cavs' 2018 first round draft pick, Collin Sexton. The Alabama alum played in all seven of Cleveland's games, notching 19.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 3.4 apg throughout. Sexton's success proved that the 6-foot-2 guard can do more than just compete against NBA-level talent.

Following Summer League, fan-favorite Cedi Osman made waves across the Atlantic after leading Turkey to four straight FIBA Qualifier victories while averaging 19.2 points and notching two-double doubles against Sweden and Slovenia. Cedi's fellow international teammates, Tristan Thompson (Canada) and Ante Zizic (Croatia), also got some reps in for their respective countries last month.

Back in Cleveland, the Cavs brass made a few moves to bolster the roster, resigning guard Rodney Hood and inking another guard, David Nwaba for added depth. They also traded for forward Sam Dekker and gave All-Star Kevin Love a multi-year extension in July.

The offseason finally concluded when Training Camp tipped off this past Tuesday at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence, Ohio where 20 excited, hopeful players came together in preparation for the upcoming Regular Season.

The Cavs aren't the only team in the NBA who are excited about their future. Tonight's opponents, the Boston Celtics, are looking to capitalize on last season's success, this time with a fully healthy roster.

The C's, who were knocked out by the Cavs in seven games in last season's Eastern Conference Finals, are back with former All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to lead the team's youth, who successfully navigated the fire last year without their two veteran stars.

Heading into tonight's contest at TD Garden, Boston already has two Preseason games under their belts, both against the Charlotte Hornets. After splitting those two contests, the Celtics saw a number of solid performances in each player's limited game time. In the first contest, forwards Jaylen Brown and Hayward led their team in points with 14 and 10, respectively. In the second contest, Irving finished with a team-high 20 points while Jayson Tatum was not that far behind with 16.

The Celtics should be happy with what they've seen so far this Preseason, and they no doubt expect to see it translate when they tipoff the Regular Season on October 16 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Where to Catch the Action

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #12 - Terry Rozier #0 - Jayson Tatum #20 - Gordon Hayward #7 - Jaylen Brown #42 - Al Horford

Status Update: (Cavs) - None to report.

Status Update: (Celtics) - None to report.

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Heading into tonight's matchup, the Cavs and Celtics are very familiar with each other after going the distance in last season's ECF as well as playing three Regular Season contests, which the Cavs also won 2-1.

In Cleveland's 2017-18 home opener, Kevin Love notched a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds through 28 minutes of action. JR Smith also scored in double-digits with 10 points off the bench in the, 102-99, victory.

In the two team's final Regular Season meeting last campaign, the Cavs saw the whole squad go off on their Atlantic Division opponents. Jordan Clarkson, who was playing in his first game as a Cavalier, posted 17 points on 7-11 (.636) shooting while JR Smith shot 6-7 (.857) from the field, including 3-4 (.750) from three-point range, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Rodney Hood, who also played in his first game with Cleveland, tallied 15 points on 6-11 (.545) shooting, while George Hill and Cedi Osman both notched 12.

For Boston, Kyrie Irving led his team in each of his team's losses, scoring 22 points in the home opener and 18 in the final meeting.

Looking forward, the Cavs will play the Celtics one more time in the Preseason (Friday, October 6) before meeting for the first time in the 2018-19 Regular Season on November 30 in Boston. They'll do battle again in Boston on January 23 before playing their first game at The Q on Tuesday, February 6. The two teams will round out their four-game season series in Cleveland on Tuesday, March 26.

On Deck

Following the Cavaliers' game against Boston on Tuesday, the two teams will head to The Land on Saturday to do battle once again, this time at 7:30 p.m. (ET). Cleveland will then tip off against the Pacers at The Q (7:00 p.m. ET) the following Monday evening before rounding out their Preseason schedule with a game against the Detroit Pistons at Michigan State's Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Friday, October 12. That game is slated for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Once Preseason wraps up, the Wine & Gold will open their 2018-19 Regular Season on the road against the Toronto Raptors (Wednesday, October 17) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (Friday, October 19). The Cavs' home opener will take place on Sunday, October 21 at 6:00 p.m. (ET) against the Atlanta Hawks.

