Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

CLIPS vs. CAVS

A win on Monday night got the homestand started on a positive note. Things don't get too much easier for the Cavs as the league-leading Los Angeles Clippers come to Cleveland. The Clips own the league's top record.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs got revenge on the Minnesota Timberwolves, topping them on Monday after a Sunday night defeat. Collin Sexton dropped 26 points, Darius Garland had a 19-point, 11-assist double-double, and Jarrett Allen recorded a 23-point, 18-rebound double-double in his first start with the Cavs.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
LAC
10-11
Record
16-6
7th in East
Standing
2nd in West
104.0
PPG
114.7
44.5
RPG
43.5
23.4
APG
24.6
5.2
BPG
4.7
9.3
SPG
7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Clippers:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs forward Kevin Love played collegiate basketball at UCLA, which is located in Los Angeles
  • Clippers center Ivica Zubac and guard Lou Williams were teammates on the Lakers with Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr.
  • Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue was the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2016-2018
  • Clippers assistant coach Larry Drew was an assistant coach on Lue's staff in Cleveland and was the Acting Head Coach for the team in 2018-19

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The four game homestand comes to a close this weekend against the Milwaukee Bucks with a Friday-Saturday back-to-back.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Clippers, 2-3-2021 vs Clippers

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Clippers

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter