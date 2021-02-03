Cavs vs Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
CLIPS vs. CAVS
A win on Monday night got the homestand started on a positive note. Things don't get too much easier for the Cavs as the league-leading Los Angeles Clippers come to Cleveland. The Clips own the league's top record.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs got revenge on the Minnesota Timberwolves, topping them on Monday after a Sunday night defeat. Collin Sexton dropped 26 points, Darius Garland had a 19-point, 11-assist double-double, and Jarrett Allen recorded a 23-point, 18-rebound double-double in his first start with the Cavs.
Read Monday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen
Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Clippers:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The four game homestand comes to a close this weekend against the Milwaukee Bucks with a Friday-Saturday back-to-back.