Cavs vs Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

CLIPS vs. CAVS

A win on Monday night got the homestand started on a positive note. Things don't get too much easier for the Cavs as the league-leading Los Angeles Clippers come to Cleveland. The Clips own the league's top record.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs got revenge on the Minnesota Timberwolves, topping them on Monday after a Sunday night defeat. Collin Sexton dropped 26 points, Darius Garland had a 19-point, 11-assist double-double, and Jarrett Allen recorded a 23-point, 18-rebound double-double in his first start with the Cavs.

Read Monday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE LAC 10-11 Record 16-6 7th in East Standing 2nd in West 104.0 PPG 114.7 44.5 RPG 43.5 23.4 APG 24.6 5.2 BPG 4.7 9.3 SPG 7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - OUT



Andre Drummond - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Clippers: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs forward Kevin Love played collegiate basketball at UCLA, which is located in Los Angeles



Clippers center Ivica Zubac and guard Lou Williams were teammates on the Lakers with Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr.



Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue was the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2016-2018

