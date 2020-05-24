News - May 24, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

NBA players gearing up for restart

Author: Tim Reynolds

Publication: Associated Press

Something is finally clear in the uncertain NBA: Players believe they’re going to play games again this season.

The obvious questions — how, where, when? — remain unanswered. Testing, part of the new normal of this coronavirus era, will be a major component to any return-to-play plan that the NBA comes up with.

The Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, makes sense, given its massive size, multiple courts and its ties to league broadcast partner ESPN. And the sooner games begin, the sooner the process of figuring out next season can start as well. CLICK HERE to read full story.

For Cavaliers, Z will always remain more than just a letter

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: SI.com

Zydrunas Ilgauskas is what most of us can only hope to be: He can influence the masses without saying a word.

Yet in many ways, Ilgauskas is like you and me, except for the fact he stands 7-foot-3. He was the NBA’s version of Mr. Everyman, a regular guy who anyone would want as a friend, and best of all, someone who would probably give you a shot if you asked.

He's not perfect, and he has never tried to make himself out to be. The former Cleveland Cavaliers center was just as human as they came in professional sports -- and it took no effort, no marketing strategy, no manufactured spin from a highly-paid publicist. CLICK HERE to read full story.

Why Craig Ehlo loves Chicago fans, doesn’t harbor ill will over ‘The Shot’

Author: Rob Schaefer

Publication: NBCSports.com

Craig Ehlo worked himself up from a misbegotten third round pick of the Houston Rockets, to a 10-day contract signee with the Cleveland Cavaliers, to a multi-year starter — a capable shooter and rugged defender who endured 14 years in the NBA.

And yet, all anyone wants to talk about it is “The Shot.” Ehlo reflected on that moment in his playing career — when Michael Jordan canned a game-winning, buzzer-beater jumper over him in Game 5 of the 1989 Eastern Conference first round — in an appearance on 670 The Score’s McNeil & Parkins Show.

“Any time I meet anybody on the street, at the grocery store, just passing by, and they hear my name, that’s the first thing. It’s the icebreaker,” Ehlo said on the show. “They have to ask me if I’m that guy that involved with ‘The Shot.’” CLICK HERE to read full story.

