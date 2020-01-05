Daily News- January 5, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton’s birthday spoiled in Cleveland Cavaliers’ 121-106 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton wanted one thing for his 21st birthday: A win.

He will have to settle for something else. The Cavs lost their second straight game to open this homestand, falling to the surging Oklahoma City Thunder 121-106.

“I’m upset that we didn’t get the victory,” Sexton said. "That’s the biggest thing.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love clashes with general manager Koby Altman, voices displeasure over $1,000 fine

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love had a verbal altercation with general manager Koby Altman following Saturday’s shootaround, league sources confirm to cleveland.com.

Love, the team’s franchise player, was unhappy with Altman’s decision to fine him $1,000 for an outburst during a 20-point loss against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 31, 2019. Love was seen coming over to the bench at one point during the third quarter that night, pounded the chair and shouted out of frustration. Love then asked to come out of the game, head coach John Beilein admitted.

Love’s tantrum was captured on video and made the rounds on social media. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love explains viral on-court moment with Collin Sexton, says he loves his teammates

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love wanted the ball. Really, really wanted the ball.

With about an eight-second difference between the game and shot clock at the end of the first half Saturday night, Love was being defended by diminutive point guard Chris Paul. So Love put both arms in the air and demanded the ball. Only it never came his way.

Collin Sexton, at head coach John Beilein’s urging, started dribbling the clock down about 40 feet away from the basket while teammates looked on in bewilderment. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

