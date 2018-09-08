Daily News - September 8, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Replacement for LeBron James banner will feature thousands of everyday people - not one superstar

Author: Michelle Jarboe

Publication: Cleveland.com

A new banner planned for the space where images of LeBron James hung for years will feature thousands of regular people - not one superstar.

The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled an image of the banner this week, gaining approval from a downtown-focused design-review committee Thursday and the Cleveland City Planning Commission on Friday.

The central image, of one of the Art Deco "Guardians of Traffic" that stand sentinel over the Lorain-Carnegie (Hope Memorial) Bridge, will be a collage of crowdsourced photos of Clevelanders and Cavs fans. The tagline, in capital letters on a black background, is "All for the land."

The wall, facing Quicken Loans Arena over Ontario Street and Huron Road, is a blank canvas at the eastern end of Sherwin-Williams Co.'s headquarters complex. During James' two runs with the Cavs, Nike Inc. sponsored black-and-white images of the athlete, his arms outstretched, in the 10-story space. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

New banner at Sherwin-Williams headquarters will feature a Guardian of Traffic, plus a lot of fans

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain’s Cleveland

The 10-story Nike banner featuring LeBron James — the superstar's arms outstretched and "CLEVELAND" on the back of his jersey — was taken down in July, not long after the world's best player left the Cavs to sign a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In October, in conjunction with the start of the season for the new-look Cavs, the banner on the wall of Sherwin-Williams' global headquarters will honor one of Cleveland's most recognizable landmarks — along with fans of the team and city.

One of the Guardians of Traffic, Art Deco figures that have stood guard over traffic on the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge since 1932, will fill the left side of the 110-foot-by-210-foot banner, the Cavs announced on Friday, Sept. 7. The team said the design will be populated with photos that will be submitted by fans, collectively creating "a singular portrait of community pride and strength."

The right side of the banner will include an "ALL FOR THE LAND" slogan, plus Destination Cleveland's script "Cleveland" wordmark and the Cavs' "C" logo. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

We now know what will replace the iconic LeBron banner downtown — and it could include you!

Author: Darcie Loreno

Publication: Fox 8 Cleveland

The empty spot that used to be home to the iconic LeBron James banner downtown will be replaced with a guardian from the Hope Memorial Bridge.

But it’s not just an image of a guardian — it’s a tribute to the Cavs’ past motto “All for the Land” and the Cleveland Script, which has become iconic in the city.

And the picture of the statue will actually be a mosaic. The Cavs will crowd source thousands of photos from fans and then use them to create the mosaic.

The new banner will also include a Cleveland Cavaliers logo and a Destination Cleveland logo. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: