Daily News - September 6, 2018

Cavaliers working out JaKarr Sampson, Bonzie Colson, others ahead of training camp

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers worked out four NBA vets on Wednesday with training camp nearly two weeks away and some vacancies left on the roster.

The Cavs hosted Cleveland native and former Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary's student JaKarr Sampson, as well as Tyler Ulis, Alan Williams, and Marcus Georges-Hunt, two team sources confirmed.

The workouts were first reported by HoopsHype.

Former Notre Dame standout Bonzie Colson is also here working out for the Cavs, a source told cleveland.com. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers taking a short look at some long shots

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

If for no other reason than perhaps the pure joy of it, the Cleveland Cavaliers are taking a look at some veteran free agents.

As first reported by Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, the Cavs brought in a group to work out in front of general manager Koby Altman and his staff Wednesday, a little less than three weeks to the day of the start of training camp.

Among those working out: Tyler Ulis, a 5-foot-9 point guard who spent the previous two seasons with the Phoenix Suns; and Cleveland native and power forward JaKarr Sampson, most recently of the Sacramento Kings. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Noie: It's NBA 'go time' for former Notre Dame PF Bonzie Colson

Author: Tom Noie

Publication: South Bend Tribune

Back on campus last weekend for the first time since graduation, former Notre Dame power forward Bonzie Colson declined any desire to bounce back in time.

If he had to do it all over again, he’d do it the same way. Grind his first two years. Learn about life in big-time college basketball. Grow his game, get it to blossom. Ignore any notion that he should leave early for the NBA after a big junior year. Return for his senior season, even though it twice was torpedoed by a broken left foot.

Regrets? Colson carries few that are basketball related. What good would it do now? It was his decision to return for his senior year. It was his belief that he would stay healthy. That the Irish wouldn’t lose seven straight while he sat. That his college career wouldn’t end hobbling back ONTO the court after the second break of the fifth metatarsal against Penn State in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament. That would be that when his four years were up. Accept it, embrace the overall college experience, grab his degree and move on. In hoops. In life.

“Honestly, what happened was unfortunate, but everything happens for a reason,” Colson said. “You never know with life. It can throw you some curve balls. But you’ve got to understand that God has a better plan for you.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

