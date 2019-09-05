Daily News - September 5, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers officially sign four players, waive two others

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The Cavaliers reportedly made several roster moves over the past few weeks and now everything is official.

According to the NBA transactions log, the Cavs have signed shooting guards Sindarius Thornwell and J.P. Macura, swingman Daniel Hamilton and undrafted rookie center Marques Bolden.

Along with that, the Cavs waived shooting guards Malik Newman and Levi Randolph, signed to Exhibit 10 contracts last month.

Newman and Randolph spent last season with the G-League’s Canton Charge and are likely headed back there this season. Since they were signed to Exhibit 10 deals, they’ll receive bonuses of up to $50,000 if they can stick with the Charge for two months.

Thornwell is 6-foot-5 and appeared in 64 games with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, his second in the NBA. His salary of $1.6 million was to become guaranteed July 20, but he was waived two weeks before that. Thornwell averaged just 4.9 minutes a game in 2018-19. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Aussies Sweep Group Stage, Turkey's Medal Hopes Dashed

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

Day 3 of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China marked the end of group play for both Matthew Dellavedova (Australia) and Cedi Osman (Turkey), with the former moving on to the Second Round while the latter plays for consolation later this week. While Thursday was a tale of two games, both Delly and Cedi had solid outings for their respective nations. Delly tallied 10 points, five dimes and four boards in just over 30 minutes of action while Cedi led both Turkey and the Czech Republic in scoring with 24 points.

For a more in-depth recap, read on below and be sure to follow all the action at FIBA.com while checking out some of the best images from the 2019 World Cup at Cavs.com.

Following two big-time wins over Canada and Senegal earlier this week, Delly and Team Australia had a more competitive outing against Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania eraly Thursday morning. In the neck-and-neck affair, Delly notched a well-rounded performance with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds while San Antonio's Patty Mills and Phoenix's Aron Baynes coming out on fire. Mills tallyied a game-high 23 points while Baynes posted a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cedi Osman, Turkey sent home early in FIBA World Cup

Author: Justin Rowan

Publication: Fear the Sword

Just two days after giving Team USA its closest call in 13 years, Turkey is now cooked as they are eliminated by the Czech Republic 91-76.

Cedi Osman bounced back after two tough games from the field scoring 24 points on 8-14 from the field to go along with three assists, three rebounds and a steal. While he kept the team close for most of the game, the Czech Republic were able to eventually pull away and defeat an emotionally broken Turkey.

Osman struggled from deep in the tournament going 1-10 in his first two games before going 3-6 against the Czech Republic. For the tournament he averaged 17 points on 45% from the field and 25% from three. Unfortunately, the positive regression from deep came too late and I’m sure his missed free throws against Team USA will stick in his mind for some time.

On a selfish note, it’s good to see Osman get through international play healthy. Marcus Smart is day-to-day with a quad injury and Jayson Tatum will miss at least the next two games with an ankle sprain. The Cavs had extraordinarily bad luck with injuries last season, so it is nice that their starting small forward will be heading into camp healthy. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: