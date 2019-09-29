Daily News - September 29, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse grand opening ceremony, open house in Cleveland draw thousands

Author: Hannah Drown

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Downtown Cleveland was electric Saturday afternoon for a celebration and official opening of the $185 million renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Festivities kicked off with a 30-minute grand opening ceremony that featured a 216-foot ribbon cutting and remarks from Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner and Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski among others.

An estimated 2,500 people attended the ceremony, according to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Attendees cheered for Cavaliers players as they made appearances on the stage and let off streamers simultaneously at the conclusion of the event as fire roared overhead and confetti was released into the crowd.

Doors then opened for the free public open house. People had the chance to explore the space and try new dining options. The family-friendly event also offered face painting and pick-your-own balloon animals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' 50th season stirs memories of first Cavs team

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

The Cavaliers will embark on their 50th season on Sept. 29th when media day marks the beginning of training camp. The Cavs have gone through many changes in half a century, and so has the NBA.

The NBA now has 30 teams. It was a 14-team league in 1969-70 and a 17-team league in 1970-71 with the Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Buffalo Braves as expansion teams. The NBA included the Cincinnati Royals, San Diego Rockets and Seattle Super Sonics 50 years ago. Back then eight teams made the playoffs. Now 16 teams advance.

The Royals became the Kansas City-Omaha Kings in 1972 and then the Kansas City Kings in 1975 before moving to Sacramento in 1985.

The Braves lasted eight seasons in Buffalo before being moved to San Diego for the 1978-79 season. They were renamed the Clippers and moved to Los Angeles in 1984. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Crain's editorial: Opening night

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

The $185 million makeover of the building formerly known as Quicken Loans Arena is complete, and it officially comes to life on Monday night, Sept. 30, with a concert by the Akron-born Black Keys. A week later, the building's signature tenant, the Cleveland Cavaliers, play their first exhibition game in the remade home.

On an aesthetic level, the makeover is spectacular. Concourses have been opened up, new gathering spaces have been added, dazzling technology has been installed. Go to any of the 200 ticketed events or 1,400 private events that Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hosts annually and you'll be struck by how much more modern, intimate and lively this building feels as it enters its 26th year. As a renovation project, it's a home run, if we're allowed to borrow a metaphor from the team that plays next door.

The first year of this new building marks the Cavs' 50th season in Cleveland. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host several marquee sports events soon: the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, first- and second-round games in the 2020 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament and the 2024 NCAA Women's Final Four. Visitors will experience those events in one of the country's best facilities.

We recognize that the path taken to get here has left hard feelings in some parts of the community. The renovation project was announced in December 2016, but opposition to the deal was strong, and the Cavs at one point said they would pull out of the project. Quick political compromises got things back on track, and the Cavs now are committed to the building through 2034. The team funded $115 million of the $185 million renovation — a 62% to 38% private/public split — plus any cost overruns. - CLICK HERE to read full story.