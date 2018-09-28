Daily News - September 28, 2018
Tristan Thompson: Cavaliers still class of Eastern Conference even without LeBron James
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James is gone. The Cleveland Cavaliers' confidence is not.
When Tristan Thompson, one of the holdovers from the 2016 championship team, was asked whether this new group has enough "winning muscle memory," Thompson repeated the question before pointing to the Eastern Conference championship banners displayed on the wall inside Cleveland Clinic Courts. Then he started counting.
"We're still four-time Eastern Conference champions, so until you take us down from that, teams ain't got much to say," Thompson said. "Boston, Philly, they ain't got much to say. Boston had homecourt Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto -- we already know that story. Until someone takes us down there's not much they can really say." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
David Nwaba turned down multi-year offer from Indiana Pacers for 'perfect fit' with Cavaliers, chance to bet on himself
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- David Nwaba admits this was a stressful summer.
After initially believing he had finally found his home in Chicago, he thinks things worked out even better, landing in a place that's a "perfect fit" for him.
"Thought I was going to stay there for years to come," Nwaba said when asked about his feelings toward the Bulls. "But it's a business. It all worked out, ended up still living the dream of playing in the NBA. Think this is a good opportunity here and just moved past it."
In late June, the Bulls extended a qualifying offer to the defensive-minded wing, making him a restricted free agent. It was an expected move, as the Bulls clearly wanted to hang onto him. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
2018 Training Camp Day 3 Notebook
Author: Joe Gabriele
Publication: Cavs.com
Thursday’s session at Cleveland Clinic Courts was interesting, if nothing else. The practice itself was intense – with guys working strictly on defense in the first half with an emphasis on pushing the pace offensively in the second. Then things wrapped up Tristan Thompson throwing down the Eastern Conference gauntlet and Tyronn Lue admitting he’s afraid of dogs.
After spending much of the first two days of Camp working on their wind and installing some basics, the Cavaliers got after it in the early half of Thursday’s practice – working almost entirely on the defensive end with no shooting.
After some defensive drill-work, the squad did the Phoenix Suns drill – having to push the ball up the floor and score with a 12-second shot-clock. Lue pushed the guys hard in this one (as the team wants to continue emphasizing an up-tempo attack) – and by the end of the drill, a couple of his veteran big men were gassed. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
