Daily News - September 27, 2018

JR Smith won't participate in Cavaliers' two-a-day scrimmage Wednesday night, says he isn't worried about sore hip

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers spent the first of two practices on Wednesday continuing to install their new offense and making some tweaks in a non-contact session.

JR Smith, who was limited on the first day of camp because of a sore hip, was able to participate in the morning workout, but will not play in the team's planned scrimmage later in the evening.

While it's not the way Smith wanted to start an important training camp for him and the new-look team, he downplayed the significance of the injury.

"A little soreness from working out in the summertime," Smith said. "But I will be ready. Nothing that we need to worry about right now. Talking to the coaches, talking to the guys who have been here, some of the vets, they want me for the regular season and not worry about training camp. I will be back soon." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Who is Cleveland Cavaliers' second scoring option? Tyronn Lue has tabbed Rodney Hood early in camp

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love, the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer last season, is the team's new offensive focal point. He's the only starter head coach Tyronn Lue is even willing to name this early into training camp.

That leads to the logical follow-up question: Who steps into Love's 2017-18 role as No. 2?

Is 19-year-old rookie Collin Sexton truly ready for that responsibility on a team that has playoff aspirations? It's probably too early for Cedi Osman, right? After all, the second-year man has started just 12 games in his NBA career and has only reached double figures in scoring seven times. Banking on JR Smith to bounce back after two lousy seasons seems ill-advised, especially given so much uncertainty with him.

That's why Lue has identified Rodney Hood. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Can Tyronn Lue set the right pace?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Plain Dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We've heard this before.

I'm talking about Tyronn Lue wanting the Cavaliers to play at a faster pace.

It was one of the first things Lue said when taking over as head coach in the middle of the 2015-16 season.

Lue said, "We need to get in better shape."

Under former coach David Blatt, the Cavs tended to walk the ball up the court. Some of - CLICK HERE to read full story.

