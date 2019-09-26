Daily News - September 26, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

2019-20 Preseason Profile: Tristan Thompson

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

For media old-heads, it’s hard to believe Tristan Thompson – the kid from Canada the Cavs grabbed three picks after Kyrie – is now the seasoned, grizzled dean of the squad.

The next most-tenured Cavalier is Kevin Love, coming into his sixth season with Cleveland, and then you’re tied at Cedi and Big Z.0, with three years apiece.

When Tristan arrived in the Lockout-shortened 2011-12 season, the Cavs consisted of guys like Ramon Sessions, Alonzo Gee and Omri Casspi. Along the way, Thompson has weathered a 26-game losing streak and ridden in the Championship parade. And his games-played streak – standing at 447, spanning the end of his rookie year to the final week of 2016-17 – is a mark that might never be broken by another Cavalier.

He’ll flash that trademark smile on his 9th Media Day on Monday afternoon – probably as eager as you and I to see what unfolds in 2019-20. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hopes to flip $185 million upgrades into concert industry gold

Author: Troy Smith

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A figure like $185 million might seem like a lot to concertgoers. But it’s rather paltry for an industry that’s booming financially.

The first major event at the renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will take place on Monday, Sept. 30, when The Black Keys come to town. The much-hyped transformation will help the arena be even more competitive in a concert industry that will reach $31 worldwide billion in four years. Ticket sales make up $24 billion of that, according to a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The list of upgrades (funded from $70 million in public money and $115 in private funds) includes 2,200 square-feet of LED panels, 279 wireless access points, new membership spaces, over 60 reimagined suites, more than 700 flat screen TVs, various new food and beverage options and an expanded glass-enclosed atrium Clevelanders have been marveling at for weeks.

“Lack of evolution leads to extinction,” says Antony Bonavita, executive vice president of facility operations. “For us, we wanted to make sure we remain relevant and provide the best opportunity for fans to enjoy a concert. The big concerts will come if the fans come.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland’s personality shines in transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Author: Courtney Astolfi

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ goals for the renovation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was to reflect the history and character of Cleveland and Ohio throughout the facility.

Fans will notice nods to Cleveland big and small, from the Cavs’ 2016 NBA Championship floor mounted in the entryway, to fun facts and photos of the city scattered along interior walls.

“For Clevelanders, hopefully it is a lot of content that puts a smile on your face,” said Tracy Marek, Cavs chief marketing officer and senior vice president. “For those who have never been, our hope is that you walk away with an even stronger perspective of our city just from having visited the venue.”

Here are some highlights that the Cavs hope will delight visitors old and new:

Cleveland’s industrial past is referenced throughout the building, but perhaps most prominently in the Westfield Champions Club on the fourth-floor club level. Here, the décor acknowledges the “roots of what made our city so strong in the first place,” Marek said. High-top tables are adorned with large gears, and metal and copper tones were used for furniture, floors and surfaces. Art pieces pay tribute to 2016, when the Cavs won the NBA championship and the Cleveland Monsters hockey club took home the Calder Cup. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

