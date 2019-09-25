Daily News - September 25, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs cash infusion led to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tech enhancements

Author: Marc Bona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several technology touches aimed at immersing guests into the sports-and-entertainment experience at the renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse would not have been possible had the Cleveland Cavaliers stuck to the original budget.

The Cavs and owner Dan Gilbert announced in January that they were committing an extra $45 million on top of the $140 million transformation, resulting in mostly technological upgrades throughout the facility.

Included in the extras are:

1. Five large "flex walls" capable of displaying multimedia intended to engage fans and create ambiance for whatever event is scheduled.

Dining options abound in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Author: Marc Bona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There are so many different, and diverse, dining options at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, it’s going to feel like a giant restaurant with an arena inside rather than the other way around.

Officials are meshing technology with Cleveland-centric offerings throughout the arena.

Self-order stations will be available with interactive kiosks and lines for food pickup. Several areas will resemble grocery stores that have self-serve and cashier options. Grab-and-go areas will step up self-serve a notch with Mashgin technology, which relies not on bar-code scanning but on shape, color and dimension of items.

And then there's the food. Here are several of the dining options:

Cleveland Cavaliers agree to training camp deal with former first-round pick Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a non-guaranteed, one-year contract with swingman Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Luwawu-Cabarrot, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard/small forward, becomes the 20th player invited to training camp, which will officially open on Oct. 1. He will compete for one of the final roster spots.

Luwawu-Cabarrot, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard/small forward, becomes the 20th player invited to training camp, which will officially open on Oct. 1. He will compete for one of the final roster spots.

The Cavs currently have 13 players on guaranteed deals. They are expected to leave the 15th roster spot open, staying one below the maximum number allowed heading into the 2019-20 season. That means Luwawu-Cabarrot will battle with other camp invites, including center Marques Bolden, shooting guard Sindarius Thornwell, power forward Jarell Martin, shooting guard J.P. Macura and shooting guard Daniel Hamilton for the 14th spot on the NBA roster. Cleveland also has its second two-way contract available.

