Daily News - September 24, 2019

33 by-the-numbers facts about Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Author: Marc Bona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s a by-the-numbers glance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse:

$375 million: Amount Dan Gilbert paid for the Cavaliers and naming rights to Gund Arena in 2005.

$115 million: Amount of the $185 million project privately funded by the Cavs.

152,970: Total square footage, up from 95,380.

130,000-plus: Square feet of new terrazzo flooring laid throughout the main concourse and Loudville concourse.

20,562: Arena's previous capacity for Cavs games - second biggest in the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse stacks up against other recent arena projects

Author: Courtney Astolfi

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers say the multi-million-dollar overhaul of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is the most public-friendly arena deal among recent projects in similar mid-size NBA markets.

The original 2016 financing deal was for a $140 million upgrade of what was then Quicken Loans Arena to be split 50-50 between the public and the Cavs. The Cavs covered cost overruns and said they would not add user fees or ticket surcharges to offset the costs. In 2018, the Cavs and owner Dan Gilbert committed an extra $45 million, bringing the final split to about 38-percent public and 62-percent private.

Cleveland.com in 2016 took a look at other NBA arenas, what they cost and who paid the bill. Find the full list here. Below, we take a look arena deals that have opened or been announced in the past two years, and how the financing compares to Cleveland.

As you will see, the percentages of recent private investment in NBA markets of comparable size to Cleveland – such as Indianapolis and Milwaukee - tend to be lower than the percentage of investment the Cavs have made here. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs CEO Len Komoroski talks Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse renovation: Q&A

Author: Courtney Astolfi

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The overhaul of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse doesn’t just reflect a lot of expense and a lot of new stuff.

It also reflects a lot of thinking on the part of the Cavs.

Cleveland.com recently sat down with Cavs CEO Len Komoroski to talk about the theories behind some of the big changes and little flourishes that the Cavs hope will give the place the feel of “Cleveland’s living room.” In one instance, Cavs spokesman Tad Carper provides an answer.

Q: Why renovate rather than build a new arena?

A: The location in Cleveland’s Gateway District was ideal, and the “bones” of the structure — the floor and interior bowl — were solid, said Komoroski. It was the area around the bowl that was the issue, he said. The Cavs thought they could fix the problems — such as narrow concourses, structural flaws that hindered operations, and dated aesthetics — while building on the assets they already had.

“We thought we could solve that for a fraction of the investment and extend the useful life of arena for the next couple decades or more,” he said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

