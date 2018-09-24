Daily News - September 24, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton: The Rookie of the Year candidate no one is talking about

Author: Kyle Irving

Publication: Sporting News

On June 8, 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers were defeated by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the second year in a row. This time, the defending champs only needed four games to take out LeBron James and co., leaving James' future with the franchise in jeopardy as he entered the 2018 NBA offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

On June 21, 2018, the Cavaliers selected Collin Sexton with the eighth overall pick in the NBA Draft. In his first interview after shaking commissioner Adam Silver's hand, Sexton had a clear-cut message for the Cavs' star entering free agency: "LeBron let's do it. I saw you needed that one extra piece this past season. Let's get back to The Finals, let's do it."

It wasn't long before a rookie anxious to become the missing piece on an NBA Finals team saw his role for his first season change right before his eyes. On July 2, 2018, just 12 days after the draft, LeBron signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. At that very moment, Sexton went from being a third-option rookie just filling a role to the floor general and secondary scorer to All-Star forward Kevin Love. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Not Your Average Gamer: Cleveland Cavaliers Rising Star Larry Nance Jr.

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

Not many NBA players can say that they got the opportunity to play for their childhood team. Well, in early February Larry Nance Jr. became one of those select few when he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to his favorite team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nance grew up about forty minutes away in Akron and attended Revere High School, where he was a superstar for the Minutemen. But even if he grew up in Northeast Ohio, being a Cavaliers fan has always been in Nance's DNA and even his namesake.

Nance Jr. is the son of Cavaliers legend Larry Nance Sr., who spent seven seasons with Cleveland and had his #22 retired by the organization. Senior is obviously a fan-favorite and when Junior came to town, fans were beyond ecstatic to see the Nance family legacy continue in Cleveland. The fan hype reached a fever pitch at one point, with fans, and Senior, wanting more than anything to see Junior wear his dad's retired number. At first, Nance was adamant in respecting his dad's legacy but eventually came around to the idea of it and now considers it an honor to wear his dad's number with the team that retired it.

The buzz that Nance generated with the fanbase also translated to the court as well. After Nance's arrival, the Cavaliers played some of their best basketball of the season winning nineteen of their last twenty-nine games and entered the NBA Playoffs as the fourth overall seed in the Eastern Conference. This would be Nance's first time in the NBA Playoffs, and it meant the world playing for his childhood team. It meant even more that he got to play alongside his childhood idol, and fellow Akron native in LeBron James: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Avoid Trading For Jimmy Butler, No Matter What

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

On a quiet Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, with sports fans taking it easy after the Browns finally won, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski disturbed their football bliss. In yet another of his always famous "Woj Bombs", Wojnarowski shared that the Cleveland Cavaliers were among the teams in the running for disgruntled Minnesota Timberwolf Jimmy Butler.

For the last week, Butler has made it extremely clear that he wanted out of the Timberwolves organization, mostly due to his younger co-stars, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, and demanded to be traded to either the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets or New York Knicks. Unfortunately for him, Butler does not possess a no-trade clause in his contract the Timberwolves are free to trade him to whoever gives them the best offer. That is why teams like the Miami Heat, Portland Trailblazers, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland all have entered the sweepstakes for Butler, but maybe Cleveland should instead reconsider trading for him.

Before every Cleveland and basketball fan loses their mind, there are plenty of reasons for the Cavaliers to not trade for Butler. Most of all is the fact that the Cavaliers are in a situation extremely similar to Butler's last two stops. When he played for the Chicago Bulls two seasons ago and the Timberwolves this last year, Butler was a part of a very young and impressionable locker room. Butler, also, was the worst teammate imaginable in his stops with both teams. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

