Daily News - September 23, 2018

Ante Zizic could be beneficiary of Cleveland Cavaliers' shift into player development mode

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

By the end of the 2017-18 season, the Cavaliers had just one player remaining from the franchise-altering Kyrie Irving trade. It was Ante Zizic, originally thought to be a throw-in late in those August negotiations.

In his first season with the championship-driven Cavaliers, Zizic bounced between the G League and the NBA, spending most of his time with the Cavaliers wearing snazzy suits at the end of the bench. It took until March for him to get meaningful playing time.

It will come sooner than that this season, as Zizic has done everything possible to prepare for a bigger opportunity and the Cavs seem ready to give it to him.

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected this season if this team is to survive LeBron James' departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.