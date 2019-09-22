Daily News - September 22, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How will Cleveland Cavaliers handle their backcourt rotation?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

Hey, @jjsnowcat: Knight, a former first-round pick who has dealt with numerous injuries, is 27 and in the final year of his contract. Because of that -- and the many options in the backcourt -- it's hard to see him carving out as big of a role as last season, when he started the final 26 games alongside rookie Collin Sexton.

The Cavs will prioritize youngsters Sexton and Darius Garland -- the likely starting backcourt. Jordan Clarkson is one of the team’s most reliable scoring options and will get plenty of minutes off the bench. That means Knight will be battling Matthew Dellavedova for the other guard spot. It helps that Knight can play on the ball or off. It also helps that Knight went into the off-season fully healthy for the first time in years. Instead of rehabbing an injury and simply working toward getting his body ready for a new season, Knight was able to improve his game.

According to sources, Knight looked "really good" during Cleveland’s pre-camp workouts in New York recently. He was one of the players singled out. Most likely, his greatest impact will come as a valuable mentor to the young backcourt duo -- or as a potential trade piece at the deadline because of his expiring contract. Taking on his money last season allowed the Cavs to net a first-round pick, which turned into sharpshooter Dylan Windler. Whatever Knight becomes in Cleveland this season, adding that contract was worth it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.