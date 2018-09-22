Daily News - September 22, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Will Kyle Korver be able to help Cleveland Cavaliers recoup their first-round pick?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

Kyle Korver made 222 field goals last season. Of those, 170 were assisted by players no longer on the Cavaliers' roster.

Korver is one of the greatest shooters of all time. But he's a specialist, someone who needs teammates to create looks for him. Who will be the player to step into that role this season?

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected this season if this team is to survive LeBron James' departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot.

Korver is among the glut of shooting guards. He's a veteran whose best years are behind him. On a team trying to balance developing youngsters and fighting for a playoff spot, Korver falls somewhere in between. But his lethal outside shooting is a weapon off the bench and his gravity makes it easier on his teammates -- either in Cleveland or somewhere else around the trade deadline. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Five Questions Heading Into Camp

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

We’ve covered all the bases over the summer. We wrapped up Summer League, signed and lost some players. We broke down all the Player Movement in both Conferences and named the Cavaliers All-Time All-Hair Team.

On Monday afternoon in Independence, the rubber hits the road and the preparation stage for the 82-game odyssey begins. Tyronn Lue’s new-look squad will have some question marks heading into Training Camp and they’ll need some answers by October 2 when they take on Boston to tip off the preseason.

As we head into our final weekend off, here are FIVE of those questions that the Wine & Gold face heading into the 2018-19 campaign…

1.Will Kevin Love embrace his role as the team's new leader? - CLICK HERE to read full story.