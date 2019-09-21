Daily News - September 21, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

2019-20 Preseason Profile: Cedi Osman

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

t’s hard to argue against Pascal Siakam winning the league’s 2019 Most Improved Player award – having gone from G-League call-up to one of the key components of Toronto’s title-winning squad – upping his scoring average from 7.3 ppg the previous year to 16.9 ppg last season.

Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Brooklyn’s D’Angelo Russell finished 2-3, respectively.

These votes make complete sense. Paul George, Derrick Rose and Giannis Antetokounmpo receiving votes, while the Cavaliers Cedi Osman received none – in this writer’s opinion – does not. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse free open house and ribbon-cutting set for Sept. 28

Author: Courtney Astolfi

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The public is invited to attend the Sept. 28 re-opening of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after its two-year renovation.

The “Welcome Home” event is free and kicks off with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. in front of the arena’s new glass atrium, which includes a pyrotechnics show.

The open house follows from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. and features self-guided tours of the building. Tickets are required and can be found at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website, or at the arena box office on the day of the event.

Giveaways include autographed Cavs jerseys, tickets to the 2019-2020 Cavs and Monsters games, and upcoming events such as The Black Keys concert on Sept. 30, Jurassic World, Carrie Underwood, WWE and others. Also included at the event will be entertainment performances, contests, photo opportunities and other activities. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

