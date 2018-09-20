Daily News - September 20, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

JR Smith highly motivated to bounce back after turbulent season, looking to keep significant role with Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- JR Smith, the Cavaliers' starting shooting guard the last three seasons, enters training camp in a precarious position.

His playing time is in jeopardy. And he only has himself to blame.

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected of him this season if this team is to survive LeBron James' departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot.

Smith might be one of the toughest players on this roster to peg and members of the organization are still unsure of his role. That's quite a change for Smith, especially since James used to refer to him as the team's X-factor. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers G J.R. Smith releases children's book

Author: Ben Axelrod

Publication: WKYC

CLEVELAND -- J.R. Smith has won an NBA Sixth Man of the Year award and made some of the biggest shots in NBA Finals history.

But as the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard approaches his 15th season playing professional basketball, he can now add the title of "author" to his list of accomplishments.

On Tuesday, Smith and his brother, former NBA guard Chris Smith, released an animated children's book titled "HoopSmiths." Amazon -- where you can purchase the book for $16.95 -- lists the following description for the book as follows:

"J.R. and Chris both have dreams of playing in the NBA, but they quickly realize they can't do it alone. Join these two brothers on their quest of commitment as they learn the value of teamwork and work toward achieving their ultimate goal!" - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBArank: Predicting the best players this season, from 30-21

Author: Staff Report

Publication: ESPN.com

For the eighth season in a row, ESPN.com is ranking the top players in the NBA.

Who will be the best player this season? To get the final prediction, we asked our expert panel to vote on pairs of players.

How NBArank works:

NBArank is a prediction for the coming season. Dozens of panelists from across ESPN, The Undefeated and FiveThirtyEight -- TV analysts, reporters, editors, producers and researchers -- voted to forecast which players would be best in 2018-19, taking into account both the quality and the quantity of their contributions.

Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James. Kyrie Irving vs. Jimmy Butler. Luka Doncic vs. Jayson Tatum. - CLICK HERE to read full story.