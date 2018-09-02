Daily News - September 2, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

The top five Cavaliers most likely to be traded this season

Author: David Zavac

Publication: The Athletic

Earlier this week we took a look at the Cavaliers least likely to be traded this season. Given the range of outcomes the team is looking at this year — they could make some win-now moves and push for a top-five or -six playoff seed in the East, or sell off some pieces and make a play for the top overall pick in the draft — it’s hard to know just who will stay or go. But the Cavs are likely to turn over a decent percentage of their roster this season, and some candidates are more likely than others to be moved. Let’s take a look today at the five players I think are most likely to be traded this season.

Kyle Korver - Kyle Korver is set to make just more than $7.5 million this season, and another $7.5 million next year. On one hand, he’s coming off a productive season, and his ability to shoot isn’t going anywhere. He’s extremely valuable in the locker room and has helped several players on the team with their jump shots at various points. On the other, he’ll turn 38 years old in March and has been exposed in the NBA Finals the last couple of years. How much will a contending team value him? The Cavs were reportedly looking for a first-round pick to move him during the summer, and it’s hard to see that kind of return coming.

A lot of this will likely be in Korver's court. If he doesn't like the direction of the team and wants to play in meaningful games, the Cavs might want to do him a favor and move him somewhere he can compete for a title. It almost hurts to say, but a team like the Golden State Warriors might make sense as a trade partner. The Houston Rockets, too, have lost some talent on the wing and could probably use depth there. You can't have enough shooting in today's NBA; teams will want Korver. In the meantime, it will be helpful to have him spacing the floor at times for Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman.

Point(s) made: Cavs’ Clarkson lit it up in Asian Games

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: Amico Hoops

With training camp right around the corner, one member of the Cleveland Cavaliers got an excellent tuneup into the activities that will prep him for this season.

Jordan Clarkson, playing for the Philippines, scored 29 points and added four rebounds and six assists in a 109-55 conquest of Syria in the finale of his squad’s contests in the 2018 Asian Games on Friday night in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Clarkson scored 23 of his game-high 29 points in the first half, when the Philippines built an insurmountable 60-34 advantage by halftime. - CLICK HERE to read full story.