Daily News - September 18, 2019

Why I’m Here

Author: Lindsay Gottlieb

Publication: The Players Tribune

The moment I woke up, it hit me. Like, Wow, This is for real! We’re drafting tonight. This is my job. I’m an NBA coach now.

But then things took, well … let’s call it an unexpected turn. And before I knew it, I found myself right in the middle of an unforgettable story.

After putting in some work at our practice facility with Coach Beilein, associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, and assistant coaches Antonio Lang and Dan Geriot, it was time to head over to our draft war room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse downtown.

We make the drive, walk up to the arena, head toward the entrance, and…

We can’t get in.

For real. I’m not making this up. None of the doors will open.

When we finally get to an entrance that seems promising, there’s a woman sitting at a booth who, I mean … clearly this was her spot. She was in charge.

After a stare down, she says, finally: “Do you guys have I.D.?”

Now, of course she doesn’t know who I am. Why would she? But she doesn’t recognize any one of us. Time is ticking, and we have an early pick.

Coach Beilein offers his name, along with a little smile.

Then it really becomes like something straight out of an SNL skit.