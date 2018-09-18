Daily News - September 18, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Sam Dekker trying to rewrite underwhelming NBA story with Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sometimes a change of scenery, new system and bigger opportunity can all crystallize, making the perfect mix for a breakout season.

The Cavaliers hope that’s the case with Sam Dekker -- a 2015 first-round pick who was once part of a blockbuster trade involving future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul.

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected of him this season if this team is to survive LeBron James' departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot.

With LeBron in Los Angeles and Tyronn Lue favorite Jeff Green signing with the Washington Wizards, the Cavs need Dekker to fill a suddenly-thin combo forward role -- vital for a team that covets positional versatility. They would also be pleasantly surprised if Dekker reached the potential he showed as a prep star in Wisconsin. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rodney Hood wants to earn big contract from Cavaliers and plant roots in Cleveland community

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Rodney Hood would like to re-introduce himself to Cleveland.

Why? Because he plans on staying here a while.

Hood accepted the Cavs' one-year, $3.4 million qualifying offer on Sept. 9, following a summer of not getting the money he wanted in a contract from either Cleveland or the eight teams he said expressed interest.

All of that followed a disastrous 2018 playoff run for Hood personally, who plummeted from coach Tyronn Lue's starting lineup to out of the rotation all together while the Cavs made it to the Finals -- which probably did damage to Hood's market value. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cedi, Ante Wrap Up World Cup Qualifying Competition

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

Cedi Osman (Turkey) and Ante Zizic (Croatia) wrapped up their international duties on Monday afternoon. Check out the results from each game below:

Turkey: 86, Slovenia: 77

Wine & Gold forward, Cedi Osman, wrapped up his summer of international competition on Monday afternoon, helping Turkey defeat Slovenia, 85-77. Osman was able to notch a double-double in the win, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 boards.

With the win, the Turks still own the second best record in their group at 6-2. Only Spain (7-1) has a better record after they won their own matchup earlier in the day against Latvia. For Slovenia, they now sit at the bottom of their group with a 2-6 record.

The win didn't come easy for Turkey despite playing one of their easier opponents this summer. Even though they never took the lead, Slovenia kept pace with Turkey, and at one point in the final frame, trailed by only four points. It wasn't until late in the fourth that Turkey began to pull away and put the game on ice. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

