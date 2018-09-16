Daily News - September 16, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tristan Thompson looks to rebound from worst pro season

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Tristan Thompson is coming off what was easily his worst season as a pro.

Safe to say neither he nor the Cavaliers is hoping for a repeat.

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected of him this season if this team is to survive LeBron James' departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot.

The Cavs need Thompson to play with the sense of urgency he showed in the 2018 postseason, primarily because for the first time in a long while, the playoffs are not guaranteed. - CLICK HERE to read full story.