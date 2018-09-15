Daily News - September 15, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers need Jordan Clarkson to be more than just one NBA's top bench scorers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Jordan Clarkson steps off the bench and scores. He's done it his whole career.

That is, until he reached the playoffs for the first time.

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected of him this season if this team is to survive LeBron James' departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers need Larry Nance Jr. to run, jump, shot block his way to prominence

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cavaliers still have a hometown kid on their team, and they hope to keep him awhile.

His name is Larry Nance Jr. He has the bloodline, the childhood, and the game that could make a long-term contract extension a part of his near future.

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected this season if this team is to survive LeBron James' departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cedi, Ante Compete at the World Cup Euro Qualifiers

Author: Khadrice Rollins

Publication: SI.com

The Wine & Gold earned solid performances all around from both Cedi Osman (Turkey) and Ante Zizic (Croatia) in each player's respective FIBA World Cup Qualifying game on Friday afternoon. Read on to view the results from each game.

Turkey vs. Montenegro

For most of Friday's game, Turkey owned a nice cushion over Montenegro, but at the start of the second half, the tiny Adriatic nation clawed their way back into contention and brought the game to within four. However, Montenegro's effort fell short within the final frame when Turkey finally pulled away to put the game on ice.

As the dust settled, Cedi emerged as Turkey's leading scorer, notching 18 points and six boards over 36 minutes. The Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova followed Osman's lead with 17 points and eight boards. In total, four Turkish players scored in double digits in the squad's victory. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: