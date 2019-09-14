Daily News - September 14, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Who is Cleveland Cavaliers' most valuable trade piece not named Kevin Love? Hey, Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

Thoughts on who may take over for Fred? Such a painful loss.. it felt like he was family... RIP.

Hey, guys: Many are wondering the same thing, including people from Fox Sports Ohio and the Cavaliers. Replacing Fred McLeod won’t be easy. It will be really strange having someone else narrate this team’s journey back to relevance. As Dan Gilbert and his family wrote in their statement the other day, Fred was a one-of-a-kind person and broadcaster -- the franchise’s constant since 2006. The next play-by-play voice will be walking into an incredibly difficult situation, which could make it trickier when it comes to filling that role.

That search hasn’t started yet. There is no frontrunner going in. The Cavs will take the weekend to pay their respects to Fred, comfort his family and then regroup this coming week for the beginning of an arduous process that no one envisioned. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rockin' renovation: FieldHouse’s 22 meeting and event spaces could bring more and larger private gatherings

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain’s Cleveland

If you attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse last season, it was difficult to miss the black curtain that covered three sections of Loudville.

Soon, that space — where more than 1,000 seats were removed, reducing the arena's capacity to 19,432 — will be home to the Budweiser BrewHouse. The huge, open, standing-room-only space on the upper level of the arena is one of the signature parts of a two-year, $185 million renovation of a facility that will open the 2019-20 season as one of the league's six oldest venues.

The BrewHouse, with a large bar that offers excellent views of the court and soundproof panels on the wall at its back, is one of the largest gathering places that was added during the extensive renovation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Angry Boomers fall short at Basketball World Cup but historic medal still within reach

Author: Kieran Pender

Publication: The Guardian

So close, yet so far. For the second time in three years, Spain has stood between Australia’s male basketballers and a historic achievement. Twice now, the Spanish – for so long the unchallenged second power in global basketball – have been run close by the Boomers. But in Beijing as in Rio de Janeiro, the Australians were unable to overcome them. A frustrating case of de ja vu.

Friday’s double-overtime loss in the Fiba World Cup semi-final will not easily be forgotten. But for some questionable refereeing decisions, or had Patty Mills’ converted both of his late free-throws, Australia would be in the World Cup final for the first time ever. Instead, they must regroup for the bronze medal match. That won’t be easy. “They’re crushed and furious,” the team’s assistant coach Luc Longley said afterwards.

It might be easy to cast responsibility elsewhere. Boomers’ star Andrew Bogut was incensed, yelling post-match: “Google where the headquarters of fucking Fiba is ... it’s a fucking disgrace” (Fiba’s headquarters are in fact in Switzerland, not Spain). But this is Australia’s third consecutive major tournament ended by a tight loss: a one point defeat against Turkey in 2014, a one point loss to Spain in 2016 and now this double-overtime thriller.- CLICK HERE to read full story.