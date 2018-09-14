Daily News - September 14, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs fill camp roster, wait for real thing to begin

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

It appears the Cavaliers have a full roster for training camp, and while LeBron James is no longer on the team, at least everyone who’s supposed to be there is signed and healthy.

After Rodney Hood decided to pick up his $3.4 million option earlier this week, the Cavs are free of holdouts. As long-ago Cavs coach Lenny Wilkens once said of contract squabbles: “No one wins. Not the club, not the player, nobody.”

Today’s Cavs needn’t worry about that.

All the major players will be there when camp begins Sept. 25. Along with Hood, the list of notables includes Kevin Love, George Hill, J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, Kyle Korver, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman and rookie lottery pick Collin Sexton. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Agent: Cavs signing Hamilton to Charge deal

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The Cavaliers will have a changing of the guard this season and they are stocking up on guards, both for training camp and their G-League affiliate in Canton.

One of those players is Isaac Hamilton, agent Sean Davis told Amico Hoops.

The Cavs are signing Hamilton and will waive him Friday, Davis said, all so Hamilton can return to the Charge. He will not attend training camp in Cleveland.

But the Cavs obviously liked what they saw from Hamilton as a rookie last season in Canton. He went undrafted out of UCLA, then averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 42 games with the Charge. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Talking Cleveland Cavaliers in late summer, a reason for hope?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cavs.com

Since LeBron James left via free agency for Los Angeles quickly followed by Kevin Love's contract extension, it's been a pretty quiet summer for the Cavaliers.

The fallout from the departure of James doesn't match the anger and angst of when he left in 2010.

Many fans sensed he would leave after the 2017-18 season...and they are grateful he returned and delivered the 2016 NBA title.

James also earned more respect with his epic performance in the Eastern Conference playoffs, carrying the Cavs on his wide, strong shoulders to the NBA Finals. In the postseason, he averaged 34 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists. We probably will never see a player like that in a Cavalier uniform again. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

