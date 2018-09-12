Daily News - September 12, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman's days as Cavaliers' understudy are over

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cedi Osman and Javier Munoz can relate.

Munoz was the understudy to Lin Manuel-Miranda for "Hamilton," finally taking over for the Broadway mega star in July, 2016.

Osman, well, he was an apprentice to LeBron James.

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected of him this season if this team is to survive LeBron's departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love hosts Cavaliers for pre-camp workouts at University of Miami

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At least one of LeBron James' traditions remains on the Cavaliers.

The players are working out together on location ahead of the start of training camp.

Kevin Love, the new face of the franchise who signed a four-year, $120 million extension during the offseason, is hosting most of the Cavs for a series of workouts this week at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

The three Cavs who are playing in World Cup qualifiers this week -- Tristan Thompson, Cedi Osman, and Ante Zizic -- will not be there. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers star Kevin Love debuts his Banana Republic clothing line on 'The Daily Show'

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers forward and Banana Republic pitchman Kevin Love gave fans a sneak preview of his new signature clothing line.

Appearing on "The Daily Show" Monday, Love wore several pieces from the collection, branded BR/K.LOVE, including a leather biker jacket, cargo pants and turtle neck.

On the way to the studio, the Cavs forward was photographed wearing a hooded jacket, striped crew sweater and corduroys.

Love's merino turtle neck will be available for $89.50 starting next week. (Sean Gallagher / The Daily Show)

Love models his siganture line's tapered texture cargo pants in full moon. The pants retail for $98. (Sean Gallagher / The Daily Show) - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: