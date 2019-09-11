Daily News - September 11, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

‘Fred loved Cleveland:’ The late Fred McLeod came home for his dream job with Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Austin Carr remembers one of the first things he learned from Fred McLeod.

The two were being paired up on the Cleveland Cavaliers TV broadcast in 2006. McLeod would be the play-by-play man and Carr, the former Cavs player, would be the analyst.

“Pretend the viewers are sitting on the couch," said McLeod. “Then imagine us sitting in the room with them, talking about the game.”

Carr thought of those words when I called him after hearing the 67-year-old McLeod had died suddenly of a heart attack Monday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Remembering Fred McLeod: A Cavaliers legend, die-hard fan, timeless broadcaster and great person

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At one point in my career, when I was trying to find my true calling in this competitive business, I wanted to be Fred McLeod -- a brilliant, creative, passionate play-by-play voice and model ambassador for a team.

I broadcasted numerous college games on the radio, serving as the voice of Baldwin Wallace University athletics my final two years while spending time at Quicken Loans Arena (now Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) calling the action during the MAC Tournament when I first broke into the radio business nearly 15 years ago. Along the way, as I bounced between TV, radio, writing, producing and announcing, I also ventured up to the broadcast booth for high school football and basketball.

Years ago, my play-by-play background came up during a random conversation with Fred. Perking up, he offered to help. He told me to put some of my work onto a CD so he could listen and take notes -- just like some of the meticulous ones that allowed him to pepper the viewer with unique information and deep knowledge while watching Cavaliers basketball on Fox Sports Ohio since 2006.

Days after giving him the disk, in the heart of a busy, travel-filled season, Fred pulled me aside to provide feedback. He offered both praise and constructive criticism. He encouraged me, propped me up and made me feel like I belonged in a booth somewhere. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Fred McLeod bled Wine and Gold, just like fans who followed him as Cavs announcer

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

Fred McLeod bled wine and gold, blue and orange, white and gray, black and red — whatever color combination the Cavaliers happened to be wearing that particular night as he sat alongside color commentator Austin Carr in his role as the Cavs' play-by-play announcer.

McLeod, preparing for his 14th consecutive season with the Cavaliers (he was their play-by-play announcer in 1979-80) after 22 seasons with the Pistons, passed away suddenly Sept. 9. He was 67.

I did not know McLeod as well as some who have covered the Cavaliers longer than the four years I've been on the beat, but I knew him well enough to say he was one with the fans who followed his telecasts. He was passionate about the teams he worked for.

McLeod's call of the Cavaliers winning Game 7 in the 2016 NBA Finals on June 19, 2016, ending a 52-year championship drought in Cleveland, will live on forever. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

