Daily News - September 1, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers: The impact of Larry Nance Jr. and breaking down the roster

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

One of the reasons the Cavaliers gave Larry Nance Jr. a 4-year, $45 million contract extension last summer is his leadership ability.

General Manager Koby Altman has been a Nance fan for several years. It’s part of the reason he was willing to include a 2018 first-round pick in a complicated trade with the Lakers that brought Nance and Jordan Clarkson to Cleveland.

The Cavaliers analytics revealed the 6-foot-9 Nance as an above-average defender and passer. He is one of those players who positively impacts the game without being an elite scorer.

Last season, Nance averaged 9.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 27 minutes a game. He shot 52 percent from the field. It was the best year of his 4-year pro career. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Shared pain fuels Boomers' World Cup tilt

Author: Murray Wenzel

Publication: ESPN.com

Three years on from Olympic heartbreak, Matthew Dellavedova believes even tighter bonds can help avoid a repeat as he prepares to pilot the Boomers' basketball World Cup charge.

The tough-as-nails point guard was distraught when Australia fell by one point in a gutting bronze-medal playoff loss to Spain in 2016 in Rio.

He is one of six members of that side - plus coach Andrej Lemanis - back for the Boomers' World Cup campaign that begins on Sunday against Canada in China.

"I don't know if there's a difference. I just think that three years on (from Rio), the bonds are even stronger," Cleveland NBA title winner Dellavedova said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019: Matthew Dellavedova scores 24 points to lead Australia past Canada in World Cup opener

Author: Benyam Kidane

Publication: NBA.com

The Australian Boomers got their World Cup campaign off to a strong start, defeating Canada 108-92 in Dongguan, China.

After Australia took a 12-point lead into half-time, Canada turned the game on its head, outscoring the Australians 37-24 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the fourth.

Point guard Matthew Dellavedova caught fire down the stretch, leading the Boomers' fightback with some big plays on both ends. He led the Aussies with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Joe Ingles kept the Boomers' offence ticking over, recording nine assists to go with 13 points and five rebounds, while Chris Goulding came off the bench with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

