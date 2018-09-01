Daily News - September 1, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Clarkson Scores 29 in Final Game with Philippines

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

After a slow start to the 2018 Asian Games, Jordan Clarkson and the Philippines ended the tournament on a high note after routing the Syria national team, 109-55, on Friday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The win also sealed a fifth place finish for Gilas Pilipinas, which is an improvement over their seventh place finish at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. In fact, it was also the country's best showing at the event since 2002 when they placed fourth in Busan, South Korea.

In their victory against Syria, the Philippines came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, dropping 38 points in the first frame while shooting 7-of-10 from behind the arc. By the end of the half, they led Syria, 60-34, thanks to Clarkson's 23 first-half points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs guard J.R. Smith arrested in New York, accused of breaking someone's phone in front of restaurant

Author: Adam Ferrisse

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was arrested Friday in New York City after being accused of breaking someone's phone as they tried to snap a photo of him outside a Manhattan nightclub, New York City police say.

Smith, whose real name is Earl Joseph Smith, was issued what New York police call a "desk appearance" to appear in court sometime in September, according to New York City police spokeswoman Det. Sophia Mason.

The incident happened July 29 in front of the The Park restaurant in the Chelsea neighborhood, Mason said. Someone tried to take a photo of Smith, 32, as he walked out of the restaurant, Mason said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.