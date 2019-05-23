Daily News - May 23, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers to play three games at Salt Lake City Summer League

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will participate in the Salt Lake City Summer League for the first time, playing three games in early July before heading to Las Vegas.

The Cavs will be one of four teams to take part in the six-game summer showcase that features a round-robin format. The Cavs will open the tournament on July 1, playing the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET. Their second matchup will be against Utah on July 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The Cavs will wrap up play against the Memphis Grizzlies, tipping off the finale at 7 p.m. ET.

According to sources, the Cavs haven’t decided yet if last year’s first-round pick Collin Sexton will participate. Sexton, who was named to the All-Rookie Second Team Tuesday afternoon, may end up traveling with the team so he can go through team workouts instead of playing. Sexton made his NBA debut in Las Vegas Summer League last July.

Head coach John Beilein said he isn’t sure if he would coach every session. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert talks coaches, front office, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear the Sword

The Cavs’ schedule for their appearance at the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League is set.

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, the team announced that the Cavs will play three games in three days in Salt Lake. On Monday, July 1, the Cavs will play the Spurs at 5 p.m. MT. (3 p.m. ET.) On July 2, the Cavs will play the Jazz at 7 p.m. MT (5 p.m. ET). And on July 3, the Cavs will play the Grizzlies at 5 p.m. MT (3 p.m. EST.)

This is the first time Cleveland will be playing in Salt Lake City and it’s a good idea on their part. It’s only three games, but that’s more reps for the team’s young players. And with new head coach John Beilein installing his own offense, it’s more on-court time for players to get comfortable with it in real time.

What remains to be seen is a) who will coach the team and b) what the roster will look like. It’s possible that Beilein could, but it seems unlikely. As far as the roster goes, Collin Sexton, the No. 5 pick in the draft and the No. 26 pick in the draft are likely candidates. The likes of Cedi Osman, Ante Zizic, Jaron Blossomgame and Marquese Chriss (if the Cavs have any interest in bringing him back) could make some sense too. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavs eliminates Cavaliers Girls in favor of co-ed dance team

Author: Jen Steer

Publication: FOX 8

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers is revamping their in-game entertainment teams.

On Wednesday, the Cavs announced the new, co-ed Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team, which is described as, “A competitive level precision team specializing in high-energy tricks, tumbling and extremely dynamic choreography.”

Also new are the Cavs Dancing Dads, the all-kids Cavs Star Squad and the acrobatic Pogoliers. The Cleveland Monsters hockey team will also transition to a co-ed group, called the Monsters Top Line Dance Team.

Absent from the plans is the all-female Cavaliers Girls dance team.

“Our dance and entertainment teams are always evolving, and we want them to reflect the most contemporary and innovative approach to crowd engagement and entertainment we can provide,” said Senior Manager of Dance and Entertainment Katie Gibbons, in a news release. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: