Daily News - October 9, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers get a close-up of the Pacers -- the team they should try to emulate

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Prior to the 2017-18 season, the Indiana Pacers' over-under win total was set at 31.5.

Sound familiar? It should.

This season, the oddsmakers have the same view of the LeBron-less Cleveland Cavaliers, putting their number at 30.5.

Of course, the Pacers -- who handed the Cavaliers their first loss of the preseason on Monday night and taught them plenty of lessons throughout -- went on to eclipse that total, earned a trip to the playoffs and gave Cleveland a hard-fought tussle in the first round. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers no longer undefeated in preseason, lose to Pacers, 111-102: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer perfect in the preseason.

After back-to-back drubbings of the Boston Celtics, the Cavs were on the receiving end against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, losing to last year's fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, 111-102.

Let's call it an early reality check. During the most important stretch -- the first three quarters, when most of Indiana's regulars were playing -- the Cavs lost by 14 points (81-67).

Earlier in the day, members of the team talked at length about what they wanted to accomplish in the final two tuneups before the regular season opener, hoping to build on a pair of quality defensive performances and sharpen the movement principles in this new offense. They also wanted to continue to push the pace, something head coach Tyronn Lue has been preaching since the start of training camp. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Pacers Pull Away, Hand Cavs First Preseason Loss

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up - In their first two exhibition games against Boston, the Cavaliers picked up where they left off last year – giving the Celtics fits and taking the first two contests.

On Monday night, the Pacers picked up where they left off last year – as a thorn in the Wine & Gold’s side, handing Cleveland its first Preseason loss, a one-sided 111-102 decision that was never that close.

As Tyronn Lue continues to tinker with rotations heading into the regular season opener next week, the Cavaliers were without several key pieces including Kevin Love, Rodney Hood and Jordan Clarkson. Lue wanted to get a look at how veteran George Hill and his rookie understudy Collin Sexton looked on the floor at the same time. The reviews were mixed, however, with the point guard duo going a combined 4-for-17 from the floor.

The Pacers had almost their full complement of players, sans Thaddeus Young and Cory Joseph. The league’s reigning Most Improved Player, Victor Oladipo, led all scorers on Monday night – going off for 23 points in 28 minutes, connecting on 6-of-10 shots, including a 3-of-5 mark from long-distance. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

