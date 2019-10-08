Daily News - October 8, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers have another ‘wolf’ in Kevin Porter Jr.: Observations from preseason opener

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the preseason with a 120-89 win against Buenos Aires San Lorenzo.

For head coach John Beilein, this is technically his first victory since leaving college, as the summer Cavs in Salt Lake City went winless.

Nah, this isn’t the time of year when the final score matters. It doesn’t count on Beilein’s record. But as Beilein said before -- and after -- the game, it’s just nice to get some film to evaluate.

Here are observations:

John Beilein: Film editor

Beilein has delegated plenty of responsibility to his coaching staff. He’s used the extra time during the summer -- free from recruiting and other NCAA nonsense -- to build camaraderie and trust with his coaches. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Darius Garland provides sneak peek into potential during Cleveland Cavaliers’ 120-89 win in preseason opener

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First, the qualifiers.

It was only a preseason game for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the exhibition opener against Buenos Aires San Lorenzo at newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. While San Lorenzo is the reigning Argentinean championship team, their roster has a dearth of NBA players, if any, and it’s only the second time they have played against an NBA foe. Former Miami Heat center Joel Anthony is listed on the roster but didn’t make the trip to Cleveland.

OK, now that’s out of the way. In his first live game action since November, prized rookie Darius Garland, the Cavaliers’ reward for one of their worst seasons in franchise history, provided a sneak peek into his potential during the 120-89 win.

“He hasn’t had enough practice time to understand everything, but he does really know how to play,” head coach John Beilein said following the win. “It was good. He gave us a really good flow, where it really made it much easier for everybody else. That’s a little of what we saw in the scrimmage.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Young Guns Pave the Way in Preseason Opener

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold got off to a slow start in their preseason debut, but strong second-half performances by Cleveland’s veterans – and solid showings by a pair of rookies – righted the ship as they pulled past San Lorenzo, 120-89, in the newly-renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday night.

The Argentinian squad actually led the Cavaliers after one period, but John Beilein’s squad found its footing in the second period, piling up 43 points to take an 11-point edge into the locker room.

In the second stanza, two of Cleveland’s first rounders from this past June put on a show.

Darius Garland – the 5th overall pick – who played only five collegiate games and hadn’t seen much action, even through the first week of Training Camp practices, canned his first two shots of the first half and was perfect on a pair after intermission – finishing with nine points and a final +/- number of +21 in 14 minutes of work. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

