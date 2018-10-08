Daily News - October 8, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

2018 NBA Offseason Review: Central Division

Author: Kevin P. Smith

Publication: RealGM

Analysis: No burying the lede here: For the second time, LeBron James left town as a free agent. This time he left with happy memories after delivering Cleveland its first NBA title. James is the best player in the world and there obviously isn’t any possible way the Cavaliers could have replaced him. Anything they did was going to be a step backwards. That said, the NBA world keeps moving forward, even when you lose arguably the best player in league history.

This time around James made his decision quickly and that allowed the Cavs to revamp their roster quicker than they did in 2010. That revamping started at the draft, when Cleveland selected point guard Collin Sexton. The selection of Sexton lends credence to the idea the team knew James might leave. Point guards, even ones as talented as Sexton, take time to adjust to the NBA game. He’s more scorer than passer at this point, but that’s okay. Cleveland could use some scoring punch from the lead guard spot. Sexton should stand out right away on defense. He gets after it and embraces the role of shutting down his opponent. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsPacers Game Preview - October 8, 2018

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers continue Preseason play on Monday night in an Divisional matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold enter Monday's game against Indy on a two-game winning streak with both victories coming against the Boston Celtics. Their most recent of the two wins, a 113-102 drubbing on Saturday, came when the Cavs were resting some of their vets, including Kevin Love and George Hill.

This provided young guys like Collin Sexton and Ante Zizic an opportunity to prove to their coaches, teammates and the fans that they can compete at the highest level of pro basketball.

Collin Sexton - the Cavs' 2018 First Round Draft pick - was solid in his first start of the Preseason. The Alabama alum scored 13-points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3FG, 3-3 FT) in Saturday’s win, which was the second straight game he was able to score in double digits. So far, Sexton is averaging 14.0 points on .529 (9-17) shooting from the field, .800 (4-5) from three-point range and a perfect mark from the foul line (6-6) in 21.0 minutes per game this Preseason. - CLICK HERE to read full story.