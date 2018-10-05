Daily News - October 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman: Cavaliers showed 'we are going to surprise a lot of teams this year'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers understand the difference between an exhibition game and the regular season.

That didn't stop them from taking positives away from Tuesday's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics, where Cleveland's regulars dominated for one half and led by 19 points at the break. It looked even better when watching the film.

"We played really good," Cedi Osman said following Thursday's practice. "We shared the ball, our pace was really good, we ran well and I think we played really good.

"Even if it's a preseason game I think that we showed people that we are going to surprise a lot of teams this year."

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyronn Lue is 'outstanding' coach, says Boston's Brad Stevens

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

Brad Stevens has been named the league's best coach in an annual GM survey this fall, overtaking that distinction from the great Gregg Popovich. Tyronn Lue didn't even get a vote.

If you think it's a little surprising that the Cavaliers head coach, who helped guide the team through a chaotic regular season and took them back to the NBA Finals, doesn't typically get the same kind of recognition as his peers, then you're not alone.

Stevens agrees.

"Every interaction I've had with him has been just great," Stevens said recently. "I think he does a really, really good job. Always puts guys in a great position to have success. I think he's outstanding."

Buoyed by preseason opener, Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman believes Cavs will ‘surprise a lot of teams this year’

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Cedi Osman is thrilled about his chance to become a playmaker for the Cavaliers this season.

But he was more excited about what his team showed in its 102-95 victory over the Boston Celtics in the Cavs’ preseason debut Tuesday night at TD Garden.

“For us, I think it was perfect,” Osman said. “Everybody enjoyed. We shared the ball, our pace was really good, we ran well and I think we played really good.

“Even if it’s a preseason game, I think that we showed people that we are going to surprise a lot of teams this year.”

The storyline was the Cavs' first game without LeBron James, but Osman also opened some eyes.

