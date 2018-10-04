Daily News - October 4, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

While dreaming of a Brewers-Indians World Series, Cavaliers’ Sam Dekker strives to launch long NBA career

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

INDEPENDENCE — Freedom and longevity are what new Cavaliers forward Sam Dekker seeks, although sitting in the stands for a World Series game between his beloved Milwaukee Brewers and the Indians is also part of his dream.

Acquired in an Aug. 7 trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, Dekker has played in 153 games since he was drafted 18th overall by the Houston Rockets in 2015. He’s been to the playoffs in 2017. That’s why the 24-year-old won’t say he’s looking for a breakout season.

“I’ve played a lot of minutes in this league and now it’s time for me to take that next step,” Dekker said. “Not really to break out, but just show, ‘This is a guy who can last in this league.’"

In the Cavs’ 102-95 victory at Boston in Tuesday night’s preseason opener, Dekker scored just two points with one rebound in 18 minutes. His best play may have come in the third quarter when he cut to the basket and passed to Larry Nance Jr., who was fouled on a layup attempt. Dekker was part of the second unit with Collin Sexton, Kyle Korver, Jordan Clarkson and Nance. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers get little respect in annual GM survey

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are 49 questions in this year's NBA GM survey released Wednesday morning. The Cleveland Cavaliers appear just twice.

Collin Sexton lands in the "others receiving votes" category for 2018-19 Rookie of the Year. Kyle Korver gets the fourth-most tallies from GMs asked which player is best at moving without the ball.

That's it.

In the 47 other questions -- ranging from predicted NBA champion, to best off-season move, all the way to best coach and an abundance of others in between -- there isn't a mention of the Cavaliers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

A.C. Blog: Let The Games Begin!

Author: Austin Carr

Publication: Cavs.com

Hey, Cavs fans! Welcome back to another year of hoops! It’s A.C. checking in after finally getting the preseason rolling on Tuesday night in Boston.

It’s a whole new year and a whole new chapter of Cavs basketball. Some things have remained the same, but there are some big differences heading into this season. And one of the biggest changes is that – aside from Kevin Love – every other position is an open competition.

I think that's a healthy thing, especially when you're trying to re-establish your culture. It's actually a perfect way to re-establish your culture – because nobody is really guaranteed anything. You've got to get used to working for everything -- and that's the way this team is going to have to be successful.

One of the best battles in Camp so far has been at the point between George Hill and Collin Sexton. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

